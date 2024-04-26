Sonam Kapoor talks about feeling 'traumatized' after gaining 32 kg weight during pregnancy

Being a parent is a major milestone in everyone's life journey. Sonam Kapoor started her parenting journey in August 2022 as she gave birth to her son Vayu.

The actress has now opened up about her pregnancy period and how she dealt with the pregnancy weight.

Sonam Kapoor on being traumatized after putting on 32 kg weight during pregnancy

While speaking at the podcast Fashionably Pernia, Sonam Kapoor shared that she gained 32 kg of weight during her pregnancy and it traumatized her. However, she added that she didn't rush into losing the excessive weight. Understanding that it's crucial to adjust to the new you, the actress took a year and a half to get back to her ideal weight.

"You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow" she said.

Sonam also shared that everything in your life changes after pregnancy including your relationship with yourself and with your husband. She added that you never feel the same about your body. "I have always accepted myself for who I am and I was like I need to accept this version of myself,” said Sonam while explaining the struggle she went through. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Sonam Kapoor's married life

Sonam Kapoor is married to a businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for a few years and their wedding became one of the biggest events of that year because it was attended by almost all the big Bollywood celebs. Sonam and Anand gave birth to their first son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022 who will be 2 years old in August this year.

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor's last Bollywood theatrical film was The Zoya Factor. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film was released in 2019. Later, she also starred in the OTT film Blind which was released on Jio Cinema in July 2023.

During an interaction with PTI in September 2023, Sonam also shared that she was working on a film adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle of Bittora. The film is reportedly being made under their banner Anil Kapoor Films Company.

ALSO READ: Vayu's mother Sonam Kapoor opens up on challenges of motherhood; shares how 'everyone goes through mom guilt'