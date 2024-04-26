Bob Cole Dead At 90; Remembering Legendary NHL Play-By-Play Announcer's 5 Best Calls Ft Oh Baby

Bob Cole will always be known as the man with a voice. He sadly passed away at the age of 90. For almost half a century Bob Cole stood as a strong voice behind Canada’s hockey scene. Bob’s daughter Megan Cole informed broadcaster John Shannon about her father’s demise who, in turn, announced the news to the world. Cole died on Wednesday night in St. John's, Newfoundland, surrounded by family.

Cole was well-known for his legendary catchphrase "Oh baby!". He called a few classic games for CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada." His unique play-by-play manner enhanced the flavor of many Stanley Cup Finals, 2002 Olympic final in Salt Lake City, the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union.



Here are 5 Play-By-Play best calls by Bob Cole

5. “DES-JAR-DINS”

Cole had the privilege of calling Montreal's 1993 Stanley Cup victory, which remains the last for a Canadian club. While the series lasted only five games, it had one of the most dramatic turning points in playoff history. With the Kings up 1-0 in the series, they were on the verge of winning Game 2 and heading home with a two-game lead when Marty McSorley's historic illegal stick penalty resulted in a Montreal power play that forced the game into overtime. That's where Eric Desjardins topped off what may be the best playoff performance by a Canadiens player in modern history, and Cole wonderfully captured the Forum's atmosphere.

4. “One on one, McCarty…”

Darren McCarty, the Red Wings' tough man, scored what may be the greatest Cup-winning goal of the modern age. While McCarty had some skill, few of us believed he could achieve this. Perhaps Cole didn't either since the astonishment in his voice enhances an already excellent call.

3. “Surely, that’s gotta be it!”

Younger or newer hockey fans would struggle to grasp how anxious Canada was for an Olympic victory in 2002. The country had not won gold in 50 years, had lost the 1996 World Cup to the United States, and had seen their 1998 dream squad humiliated in Nagano. By 2002, the country was desperate for the recognition that would come with a victory over Team USA in the final. Despite a late advantage, the nation held its breath until the closing minutes, when Cole's cry for a goal by "Jah-yo Sakic" became the soundtrack of 50 years of pent-up rage erupting over the country.



2. “It is Marchant…”

This 1997 Game 7 epic between the Oilers and Stars provided two all-timer moments in quick succession, with Cole's "Oh my goodness" call of Curtis Joseph's heist of Joe Nieuwendyk receiving an honorable mention. But it was the overtime victory that exemplified Cole's outstanding play, as he knows Todd Marchant has the defenseman beat a fraction of a second before everyone else and nails the next instant.

1. “It’s Gilmour waiting, waiting… around the net… waiting…”

The Maple Leafs last participated in the third round in 1993, losing to the Los Angeles Kings. But before that Toronto, needing a win to advance to the conference finals, faced the St. Louis Blues. Doug Gilmour opened the game with an overtime goal in the opening match, earning the Maple Leafs a 2-1 win. With the puck behind the net, Gilmour kept deceiving everyone while waiting for the proper moment to score the game-winning goal in style.