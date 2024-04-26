Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: New Theme Song OUT; Cast Updates, Streaming Details & More

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime continues to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. And fans are looking forward to enjoying the series on their screens. This week brought a new theme song for the series to the limelight along with other details for eager fans. Here is all you need to know about the new series.

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: New Theme Song Revealed

Warner Bros Japan just dropped teaser images for the ending theme of their upcoming Isekai anime, Suicide Squad Isekai. The theme song is credited to be performed by Mori Calliope and called 'Go-Getters.' You can catch the first glimpse of the song right here:

Suicide Squad Isekai Anime: Cast and Staff Updates

Here is a list of the credited cast and staff members to have worked on the series:

Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn Yuuichirou Umehara as The Joker Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker Jun Fukuyama as Clayface Subaru Kimura as King Shark Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag Chika Anzai as Katana Kujira as Amanda Waller Reina Ueda as Fione Mamiko Noto as Aldora Jun Fukushima as Cecil

Staff:

Producer: Shinya Tsuruoka (Warner Bros. Japan)

Animation Studio: WIT Studio

What is Suicide Squad Isekai Anime About?

The Suicide Squad Isekai is an animated take on DC's infamous group of outcasts. Isekai usually depicts being transported to other worlds, in general terms. And such is expected to be the plot of this series as well. As per the official synopsis by Warner Bros., the story will be set in the crime-ridden Gotham City, where a group of notorious criminals will be summoned to bring peace to the city.

However, being an isekai, the group will be sent to another world, only to find orcs and dragons and magic all around. It will be interesting to see how this story pans out on the screens once it is released.

