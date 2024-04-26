Inside REVEALS Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Taylor Swift Is ‘Not in Touch’ With Her Ex Joe Alwayn Despite Rumors

Taylor Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been played over one billion times on Spotify within a week. The American singer is on a roll as the world praises her. Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been talked about the most in that album. But there is another guy whom the 14-time Grammy winner mentioned: her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Kelce’s reaction to Swift referencing her ex in songs

The Chiefs’ tight end took the limelight as soon as the fans were done listening to the album. The Alchemy and So High School seem to be talking about the current Super Bowl champion. The couple attended Coachella, the music and art festival, a week back.

The song My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and Florida has mentions of Swift’s ex-boyfriend Alwyn. Travis Kelce supports her girlfriend like a fanboy. Fans even said that it is so lovely to watch the couple together. It feels like Kelce is a bigger Swiftie than everyone else, they added.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift Reportedly Referenced Fernando Alonso in Her TTPD Album; Here's How

Do Swift and Alwyn still talk to each other?

English actor Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift were together for six years. The famous couple parted ways last year, which was a massive shock for fans. Since Swift dropped her latest album, TTPD, it was expected that Alwyn’s name would be tossed around on the internet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Boy Erased famed actor has been away from the TTPD’s buzz. An insider said that the couple aren’t in touch anymore. Alwyn likes to live a peaceful life away from the drama, and the insider added that he is introverted about his personal life.

Alwyn and Swift worked together on some of the songs while they were dating. They have followed different paths now. Alwyn is set to feature in Kind of Kindness, while Taylor Swift will soon resume her Eras Tour.