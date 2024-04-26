Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 Spoilers Out: Nagumo To Get Fatally Injured; Discover The DEETS Here

After Takamura's sudden appearance injected a surge of adrenaline into the narrative, eager fans of Sakamoto Days have found themselves on the edge of their seats, craving resolution and answers to the mounting tensions. For fans unable to wait for the official Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 release this weekend, here are all the spoilers we have gathered for Sakamoto Days Chapter 164.

ALSO READ: Sakamoto Days Chapter 164: Sakamoto, Nagumo And Uzuki Now Enemies Of The JAA; Release Date And More

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 spoilers online, the chapter continues where the previous chapter left off as Takamura arrives at Uzuki, Sakamoto, and Nagumo’s location. Without delay, Takadachi launches a fierce assault against the three, though Uzuki and Nagumo quickly use their weapons to deflect the attack while the three dodge.

ALSO READ: Blue Archive The Animation Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Episode 1102: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

In the ensuing exchange, Uzuki is wounded, and Nagumo pulls him away. Sakamoto wonders what he did to anger Takamura, though Nagumo explains that they are only his enemies now. As they exchange information, Takamura launches a surprise attack, targeting Nagumo. Nagumo attempts to block, but his sword is broken, and Takamura’s attack slices his upper body. Nagumo appears to teeter on the brink of unconsciousness or even death as he weakens from his injuries.

Advertisement

Sakamoto appears behind Takamura but is swiftly noticed by Takamra. He disappears before Takamura can reach him, losing his glasses. A slim Sakamoto then reappears in the air and attempts to attack Takamura. The two engage in a prolonged and grueling fight, destroying their surroundings.

As the battle rages on, Nagumo Yoichi warns Sakamoto Taro of the daunting odds they face against Takamura's prowess. Knowing the slim chances of victory, Sakamoto remains steadfast in his resolve. Sakamoto acknowledges Takamura’s increased strength compared to their previous encounters.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Spoilers Out: Sukuna Unleashes The Malevolent Shrine; Discover More

Amidst the destruction from the fight, Kashima is seen beside Gaku’s body on the ground. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 spoilers end as Gaku's body is seen trembling.

For more updates and spoilers on Sakamoto Days, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1113 Spoilers Out: The Truth Of The One Piece World Finally Revealed; Discover The DEETS