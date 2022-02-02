5 lesser-known facts about Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, one of the most gorgeous South Indian actresses is prominently working now in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Although she entered the film industry in 2006, she got a noticeable and best role in 2011 in the film Yeh Saali Zindagi. Aditi Rao Hydari made her movie debut with Prajapathi, a Malay alam movie which had Mammootty as the lead. After that, Aditi Rao Hydari went on to act in all the major film industries of India, namely Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood and Mollywood (Malayalam). Aditi also created a demand for herself as a bankable star who combines beauty with talent.
Here are a few interesting and unknown facts about Aditi Rao Hydari. Take a look below:
Photo Credit : Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi was married at the age of 21 to Satyadeep Mishra, who was an Assistant Commissioner Of the Income tax department. They separated in 2013.
Aditi Rao Hydari is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former Prime Minister of Hyderabad state (colonial India) and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, former Governor of Assam.
Aditi is also a singer and has sung two songs for the movie London Paris and New York. Incidentally, Aditi’s mother is an acclaimed classical singer in the Thumri genre.
Aditi is a practitioner of the Malayali martial art form Kalaripayattu and is apparently quite good at the art form.