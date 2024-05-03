15 Bollywood memes that make us go Mogambo khush hua

Social media has become an indispensable part of our daily lives. The exchange of conversation has also been modernized and in vogue with ‘Gen Z’ slang and the meme culture. Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has also given us a plethora of iconic moments and dialogues that have been immortalized in the world of Bollywood memes.

Let’s gear up for an amusing ride as we enlist the top 15 Bollywood memes that have been on our minds forever.

15 Bollywood memes that left us ROFL-ing

1. “Bhaisahab, aap convince ho gaye ya main aur bolun?"

Among top movie memes, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met surely has a significant contribution. This scene is filmed on Kareena Kapoor’s Geet while she tries to convince the ticket collector in the film. This Bollywood dialogue meme is often used in a situation when you go the extra mile to persuade someone.

2. "Jal Lijiye"

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Among several funny Bollywood memes is the one from Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s much-loved Vivah. While the Hindi dialect of the film continues to be a topic of discussion on the internet, “Jal lijiye,” is often used in a light-hearted moment and at times as a sarcastic comment.

Advertisement

3. “Sunai de raha hai, behra nahi hoon main”

It was purely the excellence of the scene from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal that the least expected scene could have made it to the list of Bollywood funny memes. This was the scene filmed on Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as they do role reversal. In social media language, it is often used in a candid conversation to express one’s frustration.

4. “Mogambo khush hua”

Next one on the list is the most-celebrated dialogue of Amrish Puri that gave birth to the Mogambo Khush Hua meme from Anil Kapoor and Sridevi starrer Mr. India. As in the film, it was Mogambo’s catchword to express his happiness, so in the vogue culture, it is also used to express happiness with a similar emotion.

5. "It's Not Funny"

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released when social media hadn’t taken over our lives. However, Hrithik Roshan’s dialogue managed to become one of the most famous meme dialogues. Contrary to the film’s situation, it is usually used to give replies to sarcastic comments and relatable situations.

6. “Dekho ye zinda hain”

It won’t be wrong to say that Anees Bazmee’s Welcome brought a meme fest on the internet. This famous meme dialogue from the movie was hilarious according to the situation. In popular vogue culture, it is often used in a sardonic tone when somebody replies late to one’s text messages.

7. “Goa is on!”

Among several Chennai Express memes, Shah Rukh Khan’s coolest assertion and excitement about his Goa trip with friends remain everyone’s favorite. Everyone can relate and recall sending this Bollywood dialogue meme to their friends while planning any trip. Can’t you?

8. “Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme bata de"

It won’t be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri have delighted us with several iconic dialogues and scenes. No wonder, memes of these films can also be referred to as the evergreen trending Bollywood memes. “Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme bata de,” not only captures the joyous ride in the film but is also used in situations to keep exposing deceptive secrets among friends.

Advertisement

9. "Mujhe ghar jana hai”

Next one making it to the list of our movie memes is from Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. While the patriotic thriller film was an emotional roller-coaster ride, her iconic dialogue “Mujhe ghar jana hai” became funny Bollywood memes to express the urge to leave a situation - be it a party, a boring lecture, or maybe an office meeting, especially after work hours!

10. “Seh Lenge Thoda"

Speaking of funny Bollywood dialogues memes how can we not mention the film, Welcome which had a major contribution in adding laughs to our lives? The Seh lenge thoda sa meme humorously turns the serious situation into a light-hearted response. Among many Bollywood memes in Hindi, this one adds a dash of laughter to face adversity with resilience, making it one of the most favorite Bollywood memes.

11. “Abhi Maza Aaega Na Bhidu”

The comedy legend Johny Lever has never failed us to entertain with his stellar comic timing. It was his proficiency that he gifted us with one of the funny Bollywood dialogues memes. It is just an embodiment of “wait for it” moment encapsulating the anticipation and enthusiasm for something exciting that is about to happen.

12. “Sala Yeh Dukh Kahe Khatam Nahi Hote Be"

Next one on the list of Bollywood memes is from Vicky Kaushal starrer Masaan. As poignant as the scene is in the film, it adds pure colloquial humor and realism after being transformed into Bollywood funny memes. This meme defines the relatability in times of adverse situations where you end up finding back-to-back challenges.

13. “50 rupees kaat overacting ka”

This is another one from the Hera Pheri movie memes where Akshay Kumar sarcastically asks to deduct Rs. 50 for overacting. The comic caper is a plethora of situations that gave us immense belly laughs. This famous meme dialogue is often used to disapprove of somebody’s over-the-top reaction to something.

14. “Main, merko sab aata hai, main expert hoon”

Advertisement

In the list of famous meme dialogues, Rajpal Yadav’s dialogue from Chup Chup Ke deserves a special mention. “Main, merko sab aata hai, main expert hoon,” from the movie basically captures the essence of a person boasting of being multi-faceted and multi-talented.

15. “Bhaisaab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap”

Bollywood memes remain incomplete without the mention of this dialogue narrated by Akshay Kumar in the movie, Welcome. This meme is usually used adding a dash of humor in a situation where somebody does things out of their comfort zone.

Advertisement

Looking at the list of Bollywood memes, it appears that had it not been for Bollywood, our humorous conversation on social media wouldn’t have been the same. All of these funny Bollywood memes have added a pinch of humor and we can’t have enough of them.

ALSO READ: 11 Raanjhanaa dialogues that will make you believe in true love