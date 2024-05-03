Aditi Rao Hydari's denim jumpsuit is the kind of outfit you can wear from dinner dates to brunch with friends

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently on cloud nine after her performance in Heeramandi garnered widespread acclaim, with critics and audiences praising her portrayal of complex characters within Bhansali's cinematic universe. Aditi has proven that she is an excellent actress, but alongside her acting skills, she has showcased her beautiful fashion sense during the promotions of Heeramandi.

Even after the promotions, she continues to serve looks off-duty. Just today, Aditi was spotted in a casual look outside a restaurant, proving how effortless she is with her fashion.

Denim is a classic trend that almost everyone can easily pull off. Aditi also served us a fresh look in a denim jumpsuit that could be a great pick for a summer brunch with our girlfriends. Let's break down her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s denim look

Aditi was spotted in a denim jumpsuit outside a café. Her jumpsuit exuded a cool and casual vibe. The flared pants of the outfit added a hint of retro flair. The intricate embellishments on the jumpsuit featured front buttons, collars, full sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and strategically placed pockets.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Adorning the edges of the pants and tracing along the shoulders were the golden borders that added a touch of casual chic. The Padmavat actress’ jumpsuit can be a perfect pick for brunch with friends, picnics, or evening outings like dinner date.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam

Aditi accessorised her look to perfection with golden hoops which adorned her ears. Pairing the jumpsuit with white chunky sneakers, she ensured that both style and comfort were at the forefront of her ensemble. For make-up, she opted for blushed cheeks for a youthful glow, and she also opted for maroon lipstick. To accentuate her eyes, the actress went for nude eyeshadow and delicately arched brows. She completed her look leaving her hair open and straight.

As denim remains a perennial favorite in the world of fashion, Aditi's jumpsuit is an outfit that you can wear anytime, anywhere, and make a statement. You can pair a jumpsuit like Aditi with sneakers or flat sandals for a laid-back yet stylish vibe. You can also add a cross-body bag and some dainty jewelry for a casual daytime look. Whether you prefer a casual, bohemian, or glamorous look, the versatility of a jumpsuit like Aditi’s can allow you to express your personal style with confidence.

Let us know in the comments how you like Aditi’s latest pick.

ALSO READ: Decoding Heeramandi Looks: A look into the world of SLB’s tragically glamorous courtesans decked out in vintage finery