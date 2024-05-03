The Judge From Hell sneak-peek: Park Shin Hye adorns wicked smile in upcoming legal drama; see PIC

Park Shin Hye, the well-known and admired South Korean actress who mesmerized audiences with her touching performance recently in Doctor Slump, will soon return with a brand new drama.

Her upcoming drama The Judge From Hell is set to release soon, and she was recently seen shooting for it. Today, finally, the first sneak peek of the drama has arrived, featuring Park Shin Hye.

Park Shin Hye transforms into a charismatic yet demonic figure in The Judge From Hell sneak peek

Park Shin Hye’s upcoming drama The Judge From Hell will depict the famous actress in a brand new light adorned with supernatural powers and fire. The drama’s premiere date is still under wraps, but finally, some comfort has arrived for K-drama fans.

On May 3, 2024, a teaser poster of The Judge From Hell featuring Park Shin Hye in her character of Kang Bit Na. The poster soon went viral online.

Park Shin Hye looks especially menacing in the poster, adorning a vicious smile while exuding irresistible charisma. The poster captures the devilishness of her character, Kang Bit Na, a disguised demon living as a human. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out The Judge From Hell’s special sneak peek featuring Park Shin Hye here:

Advertisement

Know more about Park Shin Hye’s forthcoming drama The Judge From Hell

Moreover, The Judge From Hell follows the story of a privileged judge, Kang Bit Na, who has an irresistible appeal. She might look like a beautiful woman, but the reality is scarier: She is a demon on a mission from hell.

Kang Bit Na’s mission is to exterminate sinful humans to their deserved end, the people who are unremorseful and are let loose for their crimes and evil doings. She gives them the judgment of rotting in hell.

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye is joined by Kim Jae Young in the male lead role of Han Da On. He is a kind-hearted detective with a warm personality. However, he hides his deep, running wounds from the world. He is a brilliant detective with quick judgment and perceptive sense. When Kang Bit Na and Han Da On cross paths, sparks are set to fly.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young spotted shooting for fantasy romance The Judge From Hell; WATCH