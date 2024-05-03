The highly anticipated Met Gala is almost here! Every year on the first Monday in May, Times Square comes alive with excitement as Hollywood celebrities gather to showcase their most extravagant fashion creations. The usually calm and quiet Times Square transforms into a vibrant scene, filled with noise and a flurry of activity inside and around the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

While many celebrities ascend the Met Gala's steps in stunning yet conservative clothing choices, others see the event as a unique opportunity to create complete chaos. As the world watches online, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing a range of bizarre and unconventional, yet still elegant outfits that aim to capture the spotlight.

Let's take a moment to explore the 10 Most Memorable Met Gala Moments Of All Times Ahead Of This Year’s Event from Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez. here's all the tea you need to know.

1. Rihanna's omelette dress

Singer and pop icon Rihanna is known for her bold personality and fashion sense, at the 2015 Met Gala: Even those unfamiliar with the Met Gala would recognize the radiant Guo Pei dress that Rihanna wore in 2015, which inspired numerous memes afterwards.

Rihanna was undeniably one of the best dressed in attendance and the Internet looked at Rihanna's yellow dress and thought of omelets and pizza.

2. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s masked kiss

This duo needs no introduction! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's masked kiss, captured at the 2021 Met Gala, wasn't just a reflection of the times, but a passionate moment that confirmed their rekindled romance.

In 2021, the news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion became a major headline. After two decades and two engagements, the couple finally tied the knot in early 2023. Their reconciliation, often referred to as the Beniffer reunion, gained significant attention following the release of photographs from the Met Gala.

3. Zendaya’s fantastical Cinderella gown

Euphoria actress Zendaya struck up the pink carpet in a Cinderella-inspired Tommy Hilfiger ballgown, complete with LED lights built into a voluminous skirt. Her stylist, Law Roach, was by her side in a matching blue suit, holding a wand. The gown is a harmonious union of art and fashion, a tour de force that captures the essence of luxury and sophistication.

The actress looked stunning in the gown and undoubtedly became one of the best dressed celebrities of the night.

4. Blake Lively’s tribute to NYC

Actress Blake Lively interpreted 2022’s Gilded Glamor dress code with a transformative gown by Atelier Versace, inspired by landmarks of New York City. Halfway up the staircase, Lively untied a bow at the back of her dress, revealing a cascading copper and blue skirt that sparked a frenzy among the paparazzi on the sidelines.

5. Princess Diana’s cameo at the event

Imagine Princess Diana attending the Met Gala in 2024. The press would undoubtedly abandon everyone else and chase after her to get snapshots. However, in 1996, the late royal made her sole appearance at the Met Gala, wearing a stunning midnight-blue, lace-trimmed dress designed by the renowned John Galliano. The dress was a reimagined version of a look from Galliano's inaugural collection for Christian Dior.

6. Jared Leto and his head

One of the most memorable looks from 2019's Met Gala was arguably Jared Leto. Not only did he wear a floor-length, diamond-adorned, red Gucci gown, but he chose to accessorize with a replica of his own decapitated head.

Meanwhile, Fans wondered whether or not Leto still has the head lying around in order to play pranks on people or simply use for décor (Halloween is coming, after all), The answer is, sadly, no. Leto apparently lost the head the night of the party.

7. The iconic bathroom selfie moment

The ultimate memento of attending the Met? A bathroom selfie.

In perhaps the best-ever entry to the Met Gala Bathroom Selfie canon, Kylie Jenner snapped herself with Ashton Sanders, Luka Sabbat, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, Sean Combs, Frank Ocean, Slick Woods, former Vogue staffer Sophia Li, Brie Larson, and half of Elizabeth Chambers.

8. When Met Gala screamed of burgers

After walking the red carpet in a dazzling Moschino chandelier gown, Met Gala theme queen Katy Perry changed into another eye-catching costume in 2019—a flashy and colorful hamburger costume. The singer accessorized it with a toothpick hat and sparkly Hamburger sneakers to complete her look. This choice stood in stark contrast to the many revealing dresses worn by other celebrities that night.

9. An iconic proposal

In 2018, rapper 2 Chainz halted on a staircase to propose to his partner, Kesha Ward. (Reportedly, he had initially proposed in 2013.) The crowd responded with joyous applause. The couple went on to marry that same year, in August.

10. Rihanna, making a fashionably late appearance

With her signature flair for dramatic entrances, Rihanna made the world wait until the very last moment. The fashion mogul finally graced the Met Gala with her presence, draped in a stunning ensemble of camellia flowers and Valentino Haute Couture. By the time she arrived, the rest of the guests had long since made their way inside.

The beauty entrepreneur wore a Valentino hooded gown inspired by Chanel. The hooded gown had a long skirt train and was covered in camellia flowers.

