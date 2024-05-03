Everything to Know About Charles Barkley's TNT Contract: How Much Did NBA Legend Make Through the Show?

TNT's NBA postgame studio show, Inside the NBA, sets a standard that other networks constantly strive to mimic. The unique chemistry and significant name recognition shared between host Ernie Johnson and panel members Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith lay the foundation for this.

Despite this success, the show's future seems uncertain as the company TNT, Warner Bros. Discovery, battles to keep its NBA game broadcasting rights beyond the 2024-25 season, when its current contract with the league ends.

Now, a major competitor, NBC, intends to secure these rights. As per a Monday report by The Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal stands ready to offer around $2.5 billion per year for broadcasting rights on both NBC and Peacock.

Amazon Prime Video has already made considerable advancements in this regard. The Athletic previously revealed that they had already consented to the groundwork of a deal with the NBA to stream games for ten years or more, starting with the 2025-2026 season.

ESPN, too, seems to have secured a package deal with the NBA, with John Ourand from Puck reporting in his "The Varsity" newsletter that they have "essentially come to terms" on an agreement.

Charles Barkley's TNT Contract

Charles Barkley, having retired from his player career in 2000, carved a successful path as an analyst and commentator for basketball. Displaying his insights, expertise, and unique takes on the NBA games and related topics, he plays a significant role on TNT's "Inside the NBA" team.

Barkley, the respected basketball legend and noted NBA pundit, had accumulated sizeable earnings during his stint with TNT before entering into his latest extended contract. Disclosed reports revealed that Barkley pulled in an impressive total of $12 million throughout five.

This hefty amount not only encased his regular pay but also included potential extras he could take advantage of. Despite looking substantial to many, it's worth mentioning that it doesn't match up to the pay packets of other industry analysts.

Barkley penned a transformative new contract back in October of last year. His current deal, with three years left on it, secures him an impressive yearly income of $10 million.

The terms of Barkley's contract conveniently align with the duration of TNT's extension agreement with the NBA, due to end post the 2024-25 season. However, suppose Turner Broadcasting System decides to lapse the NBA deal.

In that case, Barkley might have the chance to seek prospects with different networks or burgeoning digital platforms that have lately been aggressively entering the market.

