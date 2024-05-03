10 Best Go Soo K-dramas and films that showcase his iconic journey through the years

Go Soo movies and TV shows truly showcase the artist’s phenomenal range as an actor. Throughout the years he has starred in countless projects across various genres that display his profound talent. The actor has been constantly evolving and remains unafraid to take on bold roles even after years of being in the industry. Let’s check out some of the amazing work that he has graced the audience with for a long time.

10 Go Soo movies and TV shows that will promise to captivate and entertain

1. Golden Empire

Cast: Go Soo, Lee Yo Won, Son Hyun Joo

Go Soo, Lee Yo Won, Son Hyun Joo Director: Jo Nam Kook

Jo Nam Kook Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode Seasons: 1 season

1 season Release Year: 2013

The story of the K-drama is set in a tumultuous time in South Korea when the country just recovered from a recession in the 1990s. However, following that, three men from the same family become each other’s rivals as they attempt to take control of the highest position of the company that the company owned by the family.

2. The Flower in Prison

Cast: Go Soo, Jin Se Yeon, Jung Jun Ho

Go Soo, Jin Se Yeon, Jung Jun Ho Director: Choi Jung Gyu, Lee Byung Hoon

Choi Jung Gyu, Lee Byung Hoon Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode Seasons: 1 season

1 season Release Year: 2016

Set in the Joseon dynasty, the story follows a girl who was born and brought up in a prison. However, she forms a strong relationship with a man named Yun Tae Won. As she grows up, she goes on to become and advocate for the poor and the unfortunate who are wrongly accused through a justice system Waeji Bu in Joseon.

3. Heart Surgeons

Cast: Go Soo, Uhm Ki Joon, Seo Ji Hye

Go Soo, Uhm Ki Joon, Seo Ji Hye Director: Jo Young Gwang

Jo Young Gwang Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode Seasons: 1 season

1 season Release Year: 2018

Go Soo takes up the role of a doctor in this dramatic medical series. The story follows the lives of three doctors who work at the thoracic surgery unit of a hospital. However, amid the medical cases, they also have to figure out their personal issues and relationships.

4. Money Game

Cast: Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shim Eun Kyung

Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shim Eun Kyung Director: Kim Sang Ho

Kim Sang Ho Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode Seasons: 1 season

1 season Release Year: 2020

The plot of the series is set during the time when South Korea was on the brink of a major financial crisis. However, it is up to the hands of an economic bureaucrat who has to work through various issues to save the country from utter chaos. He goes the extra mile for his country but the road to success is not easy.

5. Missing: The Other Side

Cast: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee

Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee Director: Min Yeon Hong

Min Yeon Hong Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode

Approximately 60 minutes per episode Seasons: 1 season

1 season Release Year: 2020

Go Soo takes up the role of Kim Wook who is a common swindler. However, his life turns upside down when he finds himself stuck inside a house of ghosts in a village whose bodies were never found. With the help of his friends, he attempts to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearances.

6. Love 911

Cast: Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo

Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo Director : Jeong Gi Hoon

: Jeong Gi Hoon Runtime: 120 minutes

120 minutes Release Year: 2012

Go Soo appears to take up the role in a romantic movie which certainly manages to swoon the fans. The story follows a doctor who finds herself stuck in a medical malpractice case and has to figure out a way out of the situation. However, she meets a widowed firefighter and tries to woo him so that he can testify for her in the case.

7. Lucid Dream

Cast: Go Soo, Sol Kyung Gu, Park Yoo Chun

Go Soo, Sol Kyung Gu, Park Yoo Chun Director: Kim Joon Sung

Kim Joon Sung Runtime: 101 minutes

101 minutes Release Year: 2017

The plot of the film follows Dae Ho, a journalist, who embarks on a journey to locate his missing son, abducted three years prior. Turning to a lucid dream, he delves into the mystery, determined to unravel the truth and bring closure to the case.

8. The Tooth and the Nail

Cast: Go Soo, Kim Joo Hyuk, Moon Sung Keun

Go Soo, Kim Joo Hyuk, Moon Sung Keun Director: Jung Sik

Jung Sik Runtime: 109 minutes

109 minutes Release Year: 2017

The film follows the story of a magician, Seok Jin who works at a club. He eventually meets an enigmatic woman who becomes his assistant and the love of his life. However, she is suddenly found dead one day and he must find out the truth of the unfortunate incident.

9. The Fortress

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Yoon Seok, Go Soo

Lee Byung Hun, Kim Yoon Seok, Go Soo Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang Dong-hyuk Runtime: 140 minutes

140 minutes Release Year: 2017

This historical movie follows the story of a King who must protect his nation from a gruesome invasion by the enemy country. In other to save his citizens and the kingdom, he hides in the mountains while enduring extremely cold weather.

10. White Devil: Taxi Driver on Friday Night

Cast: Go Soo

Go Soo Director: Park Seung Won

Park Seung Won Runtime: 137 minutes

137 minutes Release Year: 2018

Set in the bustling city of South Korea, the story follows a taxi driver, trying to meet ends. However, one fine day he decided to take up a kidnapping in order to save money. This short film is full of twists and turns that keep the audience on their toes throughout.

Go Soo movies and TV shows represent the excellence of the South Korean entertainment industry as it constantly experiments and puts out different stories for the audience to experience. Furthermore, the actor is set to appear in an upcoming series titled Parole Officer, Lee Han Shin released in 2024 which has been creating a buzz amongst fans.

