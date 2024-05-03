10 Best Go Soo K-dramas and films that showcase his iconic journey through the years

10 Go Soo movies and TV shows: Love 911, Missing: The Other Side and more
Let’s explore Go Soo movies and TV shows that adequately display the artist’s range and diverse roles.
Go Soo movies and TV shows truly showcase the artist’s phenomenal range as an actor. Throughout the years he has starred in countless projects across various genres that display his profound talent. The actor has been constantly evolving and remains unafraid to take on bold roles even after years of being in the industry. Let’s check out some of the amazing work that he has graced the audience with for a long time.
10 Go Soo movies and TV shows that will promise to captivate and entertain
1. Golden Empire
- Cast: Go Soo, Lee Yo Won, Son Hyun Joo
- Director: Jo Nam Kook
- Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1 season
- Release Year: 2013
The story of the K-drama is set in a tumultuous time in South Korea when the country just recovered from a recession in the 1990s. However, following that, three men from the same family become each other’s rivals as they attempt to take control of the highest position of the company that the company owned by the family.
2. The Flower in Prison
- Cast: Go Soo, Jin Se Yeon, Jung Jun Ho
- Director: Choi Jung Gyu, Lee Byung Hoon
- Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1 season
- Release Year: 2016
Set in the Joseon dynasty, the story follows a girl who was born and brought up in a prison. However, she forms a strong relationship with a man named Yun Tae Won. As she grows up, she goes on to become and advocate for the poor and the unfortunate who are wrongly accused through a justice system Waeji Bu in Joseon.
3. Heart Surgeons
- Cast: Go Soo, Uhm Ki Joon, Seo Ji Hye
- Director: Jo Young Gwang
- Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1 season
- Release Year: 2018
Go Soo takes up the role of a doctor in this dramatic medical series. The story follows the lives of three doctors who work at the thoracic surgery unit of a hospital. However, amid the medical cases, they also have to figure out their personal issues and relationships.
4. Money Game
- Cast: Go Soo, Lee Sung Min, Shim Eun Kyung
- Director: Kim Sang Ho
- Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1 season
- Release Year: 2020
The plot of the series is set during the time when South Korea was on the brink of a major financial crisis. However, it is up to the hands of an economic bureaucrat who has to work through various issues to save the country from utter chaos. He goes the extra mile for his country but the road to success is not easy.
5. Missing: The Other Side
- Cast: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee
- Director: Min Yeon Hong
- Runtime: Approximately 60 minutes per episode
- Seasons: 1 season
- Release Year: 2020
Go Soo takes up the role of Kim Wook who is a common swindler. However, his life turns upside down when he finds himself stuck inside a house of ghosts in a village whose bodies were never found. With the help of his friends, he attempts to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearances.
6. Love 911
- Cast: Go Soo, Han Hyo Joo
- Director: Jeong Gi Hoon
- Runtime: 120 minutes
- Release Year: 2012
Go Soo appears to take up the role in a romantic movie which certainly manages to swoon the fans. The story follows a doctor who finds herself stuck in a medical malpractice case and has to figure out a way out of the situation. However, she meets a widowed firefighter and tries to woo him so that he can testify for her in the case.
7. Lucid Dream
- Cast: Go Soo, Sol Kyung Gu, Park Yoo Chun
- Director: Kim Joon Sung
- Runtime: 101 minutes
- Release Year: 2017
The plot of the film follows Dae Ho, a journalist, who embarks on a journey to locate his missing son, abducted three years prior. Turning to a lucid dream, he delves into the mystery, determined to unravel the truth and bring closure to the case.
8. The Tooth and the Nail
- Cast: Go Soo, Kim Joo Hyuk, Moon Sung Keun
- Director: Jung Sik
- Runtime: 109 minutes
- Release Year: 2017
The film follows the story of a magician, Seok Jin who works at a club. He eventually meets an enigmatic woman who becomes his assistant and the love of his life. However, she is suddenly found dead one day and he must find out the truth of the unfortunate incident.
9. The Fortress
- Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Yoon Seok, Go Soo
- Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk
- Runtime: 140 minutes
- Release Year: 2017
This historical movie follows the story of a King who must protect his nation from a gruesome invasion by the enemy country. In other to save his citizens and the kingdom, he hides in the mountains while enduring extremely cold weather.
10. White Devil: Taxi Driver on Friday Night
- Cast: Go Soo
- Director: Park Seung Won
- Runtime: 137 minutes
- Release Year: 2018
Set in the bustling city of South Korea, the story follows a taxi driver, trying to meet ends. However, one fine day he decided to take up a kidnapping in order to save money. This short film is full of twists and turns that keep the audience on their toes throughout.
Go Soo movies and TV shows represent the excellence of the South Korean entertainment industry as it constantly experiments and puts out different stories for the audience to experience. Furthermore, the actor is set to appear in an upcoming series titled Parole Officer, Lee Han Shin released in 2024 which has been creating a buzz amongst fans.
