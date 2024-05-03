7 best Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol movies that are hard to miss
Bollywood’s one of the best sibling duos Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have done several movies together. Have a look at the list and start binge-watching them!
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol movies belong to the genres of comedy, action, drama, sports, family, romance, and many others. Sunny and Bobby are one of the best sibling duos that the entertainment industry has ever seen.
Sunny and Bobby have done films such as Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Poster Boys, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Dillagi, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and many more.
As we celebrate their cinematic career together, let’s have a look at some of the best Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol movies.
Here is the list of 7 best Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol movies that are full of entertainment
1. Apne
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif
- Director: Anil Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Sport, Action
- Release year: 2007
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Apne is one of the best Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol movies. In the film, a doomed boxer returns to his sons to win the glory that eluded him in the ring. But when his younger son is injured in the ring, the older one decides to fulfill his father's dream.
2. Yamla Pagla Deewana
- Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Johny Lever, Puneet Issar, Mukul Dev, Nafisa Ali, Madhuri Bhattacharya, Mahek Chahal
- Director: Jeet Rataul
- IMDB Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2011
- Where to watch: ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video
In Yamla Pagla Deewana, Dharam (played by Dharmendra) and Gajodhar (played by Bobby Deol) form a father-son team with a knack for swindling their unsuspecting fellow Indians. However, when Paramvir (portrayed by Sunny Deol), a non-resident Indian from Vancouver, arrives and claims to be Dharam's long-lost son, the duo initially doubts his story but is impressed by his strength and welcomes him into their fold.
As the story unfolds, Gajodhar falls head over heels for a young woman named Saheba (played by Kulraj Randhawa). Yet, when Saheba's brothers object to their relationship, Paramvir devises a plan to help Gajodhar win her back.
3. Poster Boys
- Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Deol. Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Sonali Kulkarni
- Director: Shreyas Talpade
- IMDB Rating: 5.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Netflix
In Poster Boys, three men face ridicule from their families and fellow villagers over a poster promoting vasectomy. They soon embark on a mission to prove that they are victims of the system.
4. Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, Anupam Kher, Kristina Akheeva, Neha Sharma
- Director: Sangeeth Sivan
- IMDB Rating: 3.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: N/A
In the second installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana, Dharam and Gajodhar, a father-son duo, claim to own a huge company to dupe a business tycoon. To add to their woes, Gajodhar's brother jumped on the bandwagon.
5. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se
- Cast: Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Rekha, Satish Kaushik, Shatrughan Sinha, Alpana Buch, Mohan Kapur, Simarjeet Singh, Gurleen Singh, Amar Pal Singh, Jatinder Singh, Monika Yadav, Mahinder Singh, Chirag Vora
- Director: Navaniat Singh
- IMDB Rating: 4.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: ZEE5
In the third installment, Puran and Kala, two brothers, discover a legendary Ayurvedic treatment for any disease. After Kala falls in love with Chikoo, a lovely Gujarati girl, chaos ensues sums up Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.
6. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Anupam Kher
- Director: Rahul Rawail
- IMDB Rating: 4.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Family
- Release year: 1997
- Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video
In Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Aashi's (Aishwarya Rai) wedding is being arranged with Rohit, a rich garment chain owner. Rohit's parents claim that their son never forgot Aashi after their first encounter as a child. Before finalizing the arrangements, Ashi learns that one of his friends has committed suicide as his arranged marriage failed. She goes to spy on her soon-to-be husband to find out about him.
7. Dillagi
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Dara Singh, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Sunny Deol
- IMDB Rating: 5.3/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Family
- Release year: 1999
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Dillagi, when Ranvir, the responsible elder brother of a middle-class Indian family, realizes that his reckless younger brother Rajvir is in love, he arranges Rajvir's marriage, not realizing that the girl is the same person he is in love with.
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol’s work front
Bobby Deol was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others. He has three South films lined up and they are Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109. Pinkvilla earlier exclusively revealed that a sequel to Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Ameesha Patel starrer 2002 film Humraaz is being planned by Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain.
On the other hand, Sunny Deol had been enjoying the roaring success of Gadar 2. The actor will be seen Lahore, 1947 which also stars Preity Zinta. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
ALSO READ: Sharmin Segal movies to explore if you loved watching her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi