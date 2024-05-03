Jon Jones Reveals Why He Wants to Face Alex Pereira Instead of Tom Aspinall Inside UFC Octagon: DETAILS

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is widely considered the best UFC fighter of all time. He has a perfect mixed martial arts resume and has done all there is to do in this sport, from being a double champion, the longest reigning champion, the youngest champion, and many more.

Jon Jones returned to the UFC in 2023 after three long years in the heavyweight division. He faced Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. Jon Jones defeated Gane with a submission in round one and was crowned the new champion.

Jones was set to defend his championship against former UFC champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but Bones was forced to withdraw from the pay-per-view after he sustained an injury during fight camp. Alex Pereira and Jiri were announced as the main event for UFC 295.

At UFC 295, Alex Pereira defeated former champion Jiri and was crowned the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. With that, Poatan entered the list of two division champions in the UFC.

Alex Pereira defended his champion against another former UFC Champion, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 300; Poatan retained his champion after he knocked out Hill in round one. Fans are now talking about Alex moving into the Heavyweight division, capturing the third title, and creating history by becoming UFC's first three divisional champions.

Why Jon Jones Want to Fight Alex Pereira

Jon Jones has shown interest in fighting Alex Pereira for his UFC Heavyweight championship inside the UFC octagon.

Jones tweeted and expressed his fight with Alex could be the biggest fight in UFC. If Alex manages to win, he will create history by becoming the first three divisional champions in UFC. He will also take revenge for all the Brazilian legends Jones has defeated.

Jones expressed via Tweet, “If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe may be the next biggest move I could make. This killer has already defeated so many champions and is already considered a legend by millions around the world. It was the most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated."

“It would be absolutely massive. A guy (Alex) has a chance to be a division champion and a goat versus the actual goat: same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane."

Why Jon Jones Doesn’t Want to Fight Tom Aspinall

UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship Tom Aspinall has been calling out Jon Jones for a long time now, and he thinks Bones is trying to duck him and, at the same time, explain why he wants to fight Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones tweeted and expressed, “You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square Gardens main event.”

