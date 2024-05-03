Top 7 Kim Seon Ho movies and tv shows that will steal your heart Start-Up, The Childe, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, more

Kim Seon Ho, the acclaimed South Korean actor, has garnered widespread recognition through his captivating performances in both movies and television shows. After making his screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager, Seon Ho quickly rose to prominence with standout roles in dramas like Start-Up and Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Kim Seon Ho further showcased his talent with his successful movie debut in The Childe, earning critical acclaim for his performance. His upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated drama Mangnaein and the film Tyrant, alongside Cha Seung Won and Kim Kang Woo, continue to generate excitement among fans. With a string of notable roles under his belt, Kim Seon Ho continues to rise in the Korean entertainment industry.

7 Kim Seon Ho movies and TV shows that are must-watch

1. Good Manager

Cast: Namkoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, Lee Junho, Jung Hye Sung

Director: Lee Jae Hoon, Choi Yoon Suk

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: January 25, 2017

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Good Manager also renowned as Chief Kim, presents a refreshing twist on the typical corporate drama, blending humor and heart with a tale of redemption and empowerment. At its core is Namkoong Min's Kim Sung Ryong, a shrewd accountant turned unlikely hero, leading a band of misfits against corporate corruption.

Among the ensemble cast shines Kim Seon Ho, portraying Sun Sang Tae, a character whose quiet demeanor belies his keen insights. His portrayal adds depth to the dynamic of the team, showcasing his versatility as an actor amidst the show's comedic and dramatic moments.

2. Two Cops

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Lee Hyeri, Kim Seon Ho

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Runtime: 35 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: November 27, 2017

Two Cops serves up a delightful blend of crime-solving intrigue and supernatural comedy, anchored by Jo Jung Suk's dual performance as detective Cha Dong Tak and con artist Gong Su Chang.

Amidst this quirky premise, Kim Seon Ho injects his own brand of charisma into the mix as Gong Su Chang, the smooth-talking con artist inhabiting Dong Tak's body. With seamless transitions between the two characters, he brings nuance to the role, showcasing his versatility as an actor in this captivating series.

3. 100 Days My Prince

Cast: Do Kyungsoo, Nam Ji Hyun, Jo Sung Ha, Jo Han Chul, Kim Seon Ho, Han So Hee, Kim Jae Young

Director: Lee Jong Jae, Nam Sung Woo

Runtime: 67-85 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: September 10, 2018

100 Days My Prince spins a captivating tale of love, loss, and identity amidst the backdrop of historical Joseon-era Korea. Amidst the intricate web of palace politics and personal dramas, Kim Seon Ho shines as Jung Jae Yoon, a former magistrate with a heart full of unrequited love for Hong Shim played by Nam Ji Hyun.

With his endearing performance, Kim Seon Ho brings warmth to the character, navigating the complexities of Jae Yoon's emotions with sincerity and charm.

Advertisement

4. Welcome to Waikiki 2

Cast: Lee Yi Kyung, Shin Hyun Soo, Moon Ga Young, Kim Seon Ho, Shin So Hee, Kim Ye Won

Director: Lee Chang Min

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 2

Release Date: March 25, 2019

Welcome to Waikiki 2 delivers another round of uproarious comedy and heartwarming moments, with Kim Seon Ho adding his own flair to the mix. Portraying the lovable and aspiring musician, Cha Woo Sik, he infuses the character with charm and sincerity.

As part of the eccentric ensemble of characters running the Waikiki Guesthouse, Kim Seon Ho's performance adds humor to the series, earning him praise for his comedic timing and relatable performance. Amidst the chaos and laughter, Seon Ho shines as the endearing dreamer, wooing audiences with his infectious energy and undeniable talent.

5. Start-Up

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Director: Oh Chung Hwan

Runtime: 72-85 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 17, 2020

Start-Up captivates viewers with its blend of romance, ambition, and the cutthroat world of startups, with Kim Seon Ho leaving a lasting impression in his role as Han Ji Pyeong. As the sharp-tongued yet secretly soft-hearted investment guru, Kim Seon Ho brings depth and complexity to the character, earning him praise for his nuanced portrayal.

Amidst the love triangle and fierce competition, Ji Pyeong stands out as a compelling figure, grappling with his past and his growing feelings for Seo Dal Mi played by Bae Suzy. With his impeccable acting skills, he elevates the drama, adding layers of emotion and authenticity to the story, making Start-Up a must-watch for fans.

6. Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Cast: Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, Lee Sang Yi

Director: Yoo Je Won

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: August 28, 2021

Advertisement

Hometown Cha Cha Cha charms audiences with its picturesque setting and heartwarming storyline, with Kim Seon Ho delivering a standout performance as the beloved handyman, Hong Du Sik. Affectionately known as Chief Hong in the village of Gongjin, Seon Ho's performance brings warmth and sincerity to the character, earning him praise for his endearing portrayal.

As Du Sik, he becomes the heart and soul of the community, lending a helping hand to everyone in need. With his infectious smile and genuine kindness, Kim Seon Ho steals the show, adding authenticity to this delightful romantic drama.

7. The Childe

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Kang Tae Joo, Kim Kang Woo, Go Ara

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Runtime: 118 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 21, 2023

The Childe presents Kim Seon Ho in a captivating role as the enigmatic pursuer known only as Nobleman. In this neo-noir action thriller, he brings intensity to his character, turning Marco's world upside down with his relentless pursuit.

As Nobleman, Kim Seon Ho embodies mystery and intrigue, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding chaos. With his compelling performance, he keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, weaving a tale of suspense and revelation in this gripping cinematic journey.

Kim Seon Ho's versatile performances across various movies and TV shows, including Good Manager, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, Start-Up, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and The Childe, have solidified his status as one of South Korea's most talented Hallyu actors.

With his ability to seamlessly embody a wide range of characters, from comedic to dramatic and everything in between, Kim Seon Ho continues to captivate audiences and garner widespread acclaim.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 Bae Suzy dramas to add to your watchlist: Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond, Start-Up, Anna, and more