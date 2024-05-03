From Y2K to Today: Skechers Retroverse Collection hits the mark at Lakmé Fashion Week 2024 in partnership with FDCI!

Buckle up, because we’re about to spill the tea on Skechers’ jaw-dropping debut at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI)! Skechers introduced their very first streetwear line for India, and here’s the real kicker: Renowned designer Kanika Goyal designed the much anticipated "Retroverse" capsule collection, capturing everyone's attention. You will see how it's a match made in fashion heaven. A fusion of vibrant colours, urban chic, and a sprinkle of retro futurism—that's the vibe Skechers brought to the runway, and take it from us, it was epic!

Talking about making an entrance, we saw Bollywood sensation and Skechers Brand Ambassador Kriti Sanon as the showstopper, adding glamour and sophistication to Skechers streetwear designs, captivating the audience, and igniting excitement for what was to come.

Time for the real scoop—the nitty-gritty details of this collection. Imagine a world where pop culture, solid colours with bold logos, and a dash of sci-fi magic collide—that's the vibe we're talking about! The "Retroverse" collection is like stepping into a time machine and landing smack dab in the middle of the coolest 90s arcade. Embrace nostalgia while staying firmly grounded in the here and now. Rooted in the spirit of the 90s and early 2000s, Skechers pays homage to those vibrant eras while reflecting the pulse of today's fashion landscape.

To make it more vivid for you, the heart and soul of this collection is the pièce de résistance "Vaporgeist" line that steps into the kaleidoscope of retro-futuristic imagery, glitch art, and lo-fi aesthetics. It's a visual feast of urban edge and enigmatic 80s sci-fi aesthete. Each piece is a nod to the past while commenting on the present and the rapid march of technology and consumer culture. Fulfilling the craving for nostalgia and digital immersion with a pinch of pop culture for our current generation.

The Vibe Check

The looks are mesmerizing enough, but wait till you see how it makes you feel. "Retroverse” isn't just about looking good; it's about making a statement. The truly unique and captivating ensembles encourage wearers to embrace their quirky style and express themselves boldly and authentically with confidence. The collection, designed with gender fluidity in mind, offers inclusivity for all, underscoring the brand’s core philosophy of individuality and empowering everyone to flaunt their distinct personalities.

Now, let's talk style; because this collection is as versatile as it gets. Want to rock it in college? Choose your mood, the funky graphic-print shirts, and a pair of cargos to make heads turn. Want to stand out at a concert, party, or techno event? Bring out these killer fits, layer up with their utilitarian bomber jacket, and the possibilities are endless. It's all about mixing and matching to have fun with your fashion choices. With the “Retroverse Collection," you set the theme for every occasion. Fashion enthusiasts can now experience the Retroverse firsthand, as the collection is available for purchase in Skechers stores and online at skechers.in.

In Conclusion

Skechers has always been at the forefront of style innovation, known to be a canvas for self-expression with its illustrious history in the fashion scene—from the vibrant vibes of the 90s to the Y2K era. As Skechers continues to push boundaries and challenge conventions, one thing is certain: The Retroverse collection is a symbol of empowerment, individuality, and the multiverse of possibilities that lie ahead in the world of streetwear fashion. The “Retroverse” collection, with its edgy aesthetics, eclectic retro silhouettes, and internet-era nostalgic designs, is set to leave an indelible mark on streetwear fashion, one step at a time.