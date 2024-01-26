Live

Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates

Written by Anushka Solanki Updated on Jan 26, 2024   |  10:43 AM IST  |  4K
Republic Day of India [Getty Images]
Republic Day of India [Getty Images]
Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Parade Commences

Parade Begins [Narendra Modi YouTube]

The Republic Day 2024 Parade unfolds with an inspiring commencement at Kartavya Path, symbolizing a significant shift as women take the lead in this grand spectacle, embodying resilience, strength, and the spirit of progress.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: National Anthem Commences

The grand symphony of patriotism takes center stage as the national anthem unfurls its majestic notes, weaving a tapestry of unity and pride that dances in the air with the spirit of a patriot.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: President Murmu and Macron Grace Republic Day 2024 Parade in Traditional Buggy

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive in a traditional buggy at Kartavya Path, escorted by the prestigious 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' (President’s Bodyguard) for the Republic Day 2024 Parade.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Republic Day Greetings

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared the spirit of Republic Day by crafting a celebratory reel.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Prime Minister greets guests

Guest meeting [Narendra Modi YouTube]

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Ayushmann Khurrana to witness Parade in Delhi today

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to witness the Republic Day Parade in Delhi today.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Prime Minister heads toward Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Modi, along with other dignitaries, proceeds to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day 2024 parade.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi honors fallen hero at the War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the fallen heroes with a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi as part of the Republic Day 2024 commemoration.

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: French President extends greetings to India on Republic Day

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people on the momentous occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Sharing a photo alongside PM Modi on X, Macron expressed his joy and pride in joining the celebration, saying, "My dear friend @narendramodi, Indian people, I extend my warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Delighted and honored to stand beside you. Let the celebrations begin!"

Jan 26, 2024 IST
Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honors immortal soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reverently commemorated the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, offering a heartfelt tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!