Republic Day 2024 Parade LIVE Updates
The Republic Day 2024 Parade unfolds with an inspiring commencement at Kartavya Path, symbolizing a significant shift as women take the lead in this grand spectacle, embodying resilience, strength, and the spirit of progress.
The grand symphony of patriotism takes center stage as the national anthem unfurls its majestic notes, weaving a tapestry of unity and pride that dances in the air with the spirit of a patriot.
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive in a traditional buggy at Kartavya Path, escorted by the prestigious 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' (President’s Bodyguard) for the Republic Day 2024 Parade.
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared the spirit of Republic Day by crafting a celebratory reel.
Ayushmann Khurrana is set to witness the Republic Day Parade in Delhi today.
Prime Minister Modi, along with other dignitaries, proceeds to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day 2024 parade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the fallen heroes with a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi as part of the Republic Day 2024 commemoration.
French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people on the momentous occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Sharing a photo alongside PM Modi on X, Macron expressed his joy and pride in joining the celebration, saying, "My dear friend @narendramodi, Indian people, I extend my warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Delighted and honored to stand beside you. Let the celebrations begin!"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reverently commemorated the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, offering a heartfelt tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.