ZEROBASEONE unveils exclusive details for their first-ever tour; Check dates and locations

ZEROBASEONE has released details for their upcoming tour titled 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Published on Apr 29, 2024  |  12:36 PM IST |  8.7K
ZEROBASEONE: courtsey of WAKEONE
ZEROBASEONE: courtsey of WAKEONE
Key Highlight
  • ZEROBASEONE announces dates and locations for first-ever concert tour
  • More about ZEROBASEONE and the group's future activities

ZEROBASEONE is gearing up for their first-ever tour, called 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR. The locations and dates for the concert event have been released through their official social media pages. Fans are excited about the group’s new venture, and they await to book the tickets.

ZEROBASEONE announces dates and locations for first-ever concert tour

On April 29, 2024, ZEROBASEONE announced their concert titled 2024 ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR. Since their debut, this will be their first tour, and they will be traveling across various cities and countries to meet their fans. Furthermore, they have also released the dates and venues for their first tour. The group is set to visit Southeast Asian countries to perform. Since their new album is releasing, this tour is organized to promote it.

The tour will commence on September 20, 2024, and their first performance will be held in Seoul, South Korea, at the KSPO Dome, where they will perform for three days. The next stop is in Singapore on September 28, 2024, and will thereafter travel to Bangkok, Thailand, to perform on October 4, 2024. The tour also includes Manila, Philippines, where they will be performing on October 12, 2024, and on October 26, 2024, they will perform in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now


In Macau, China, the concert will be held for two days, November 2, 2024, and November 3, 2024. However, the group will be performing in two cities in Japan. On November 29, 2024, until December 1, 2024, they will perform at Aichi and on December 4, 2024, and December 5, 2024, in Kanagawa.

More about ZEROBASEONE and the group's future activities

ZEROBASEONE was formed through the reality survival show Boys Planet. Managed by WAKEONE, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin were the final constants selected to ultimately debut as a group. In July 2023, they debuted with the EP Youth in the Shade, along with the title track, Bloom, for which the music video was also released. Furthermore, they released their second album, Melting Point, in November 2023.

Advertisement

Currently, the group is preparing for their third mini-album, titled You Had Me At Hello, scheduled to release on May 13, 2024. Moreover, they previously unveiled their pre-release track titled Sweat on April 24, 2024. 


ALSO READ: RIIZE releases B-side tracks One Kiss and 9 Days with wholesome music videos from upcoming album RIIZING

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: WAKEONE
Advertisement

Latest Articles