Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The drama stars talented actress Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. While the show is quite melodramatic, the actors of the daily soap make sure to create a light-hearted environment off-camera. The camaraderie between them is quite evident from their social media posts.

In a recent interview, Rupali who shares a great equation with her co-stars, revealed who are her besties on the sets of Anupamaa. She also talked about missing some of the actors who left the show post a five-year leap.

Rupali Ganguly’s bond with her co-stars

When asked which actors she misses the most post the show’s reboot, Rupali Ganguly named Ashlesha Saw h. While Ashlesha played Barkha Kapadia in Rajan Shahi’s show, Sagar essayed the role of Anupama’s son, Samarth.

Furthermore, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress mentioned that she also misses Apara Mehta, Rohit Bakshi, and Muskaan. She stated, “The core cast has remained the same. My Baa, my Toshu are there, they are my besties on the sets and I miss the ones who have left the show.” Alpana Buch plays the role of Baa aka Leela and Toshu is portrayed by Ashish Mehrotra. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Have a look at Rupali’s heartwarming pictures with Ashish:

Anupamaa’s current storyline

Anupamaa is known to constantly deliver high-voltage dramatic episodes. Presently, the show has taken an interesting turn with Anupama agreeing to live with Anuj once again. She has taken this extreme step for the sake of Aadya who is struggling with panic attacks. The protagonist will also be seen fulfilling her dream now by re-entering the coveted Superstar Chef competition.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been keeping the audiences hooked to their screen since its inception. The show which went on air in July 2020, stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in central roles. With the tremendous success of the show, Rupali has also garnered a huge fan base. Her portrayal of a homemaker who sacrifices her dreams and prioritizes her family over anything else has won the actress's applause as well as accolades.

A remake of the Bengali series, Sreemoyee, Anupamaa is backed by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It airs every Monday-Sunday at 10:00 pm on StarPlus and can be viewed anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon shares health update after undergoing surgery; 'Will take week to get back...'