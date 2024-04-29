Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards' Wholesome Moment Goes Viral As Suns Star Calls Him His Favorite Player to Watch

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards shared an wholesome moment together after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept aside Phoenix Suns.

Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 29, 2024  |  12:40 PM IST |  13K
Getty Images
Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards

As game 4 came to an end and the Phoenix Suns were knocked out of the playoffs, a very heartwarming moment between Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards went viral. The moment came when the full-time buzzer went off as Durant and Edwards were seen hugging each other and passing some messages to each other.

The Timberwolves are most likely to face Denver Nuggets in the next round and the extra days of rest can prove crucial for the Wolves before their epic showdown.

Kevin Durant vs Anthony Edwards

What did Kevin Durant have to say about Anthony Edwards?

Durant said, "I'm very impressed with him. He is my favorite player to watch. He has grown so much in stature since his debut. He is 22 years old. One of the things that makes him my favorite is how much I admire him—his passion for the game radiates from him. He's appreciative of his situation and has seized every chance that has come his way."

The former NBA champion further added, "Love everything about Ant, everything. We're gonna watch him going forward and you know he's gonna guard and play hard every single night. I'm really impressed with him. Ant is someone I'm gonna be following for the rest of his career."

Anthony Edwards ‘Suck it’ Moment

Anthony Edwards was ecstatic to defeat a team with three big names, including his favorite player Kevin Durant in Game 3. This was cause for celebration and Edwards hit the DX celebration on the Suns. Edwards had all the rights to do so as he was a dominant figure in all four games for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His defensive as well as offensive output will be key for the Wolves if they have to get a shot at winning the NBA title this season.

