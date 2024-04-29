attended Patrick Mahomes’ charity gala for his foundation 15 and the Mahomies held in Las Vegas. Apart from raising $80,000 from auctioning four Eras Tour tickets, the event is currently the talk of the town for the nickname given by the tight end for his Lover singer.

Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift his ‘significant other’

Swifties can't calm down after Travis Kelce called Taylor Swift his ‘significant other’ before he auctioned four Eras Tour tickets and raised $80,000 by the surprise donation. “I was just talking to my significant other,” he said on stage while standing beside the auctioneer Harry Santa and was cheered by the attendees as soon as he said it. He continued, “And we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket. Has anybody heard of The Eras Tour,” and the cheering continued.

Another, “Clapping for her significant other iktr.”

Another fan shipping the new name, “Tik-Tok was quick with the “my significant other” edits.”

One tweeted, “Taylor Swift "Taylor" "Tay"

"MY SIGNIFICANT OTHER”

Another fan was in awe, “Travis was mentioning Taylor Swift tickets for a seatgeek ad a year ago and now he's referring to her as his significant other and auctioning them at a charity event they are attending together.”

“Travis Kelce referred to Taylor Swift as his "significant other" at the 15 & Mahomies charity event in Vegas.

Not only has Tay never had a bf use this term for her publicly, I don't think Trav has previously used this term to describe a gf.

They are serious - serious!!!”

Last but not least, “Me after watching a video of Travis Kelce calling Taylor Swift his significant other.”

What does Travis Kelce's ‘Significant Other’ to Taylor Swift mean?

When someone calls someone his significant other, that means he or she has some strong feeling of admiration in a romantic relationship. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating each other publicly since last September. The power couple has had several outings showing off their strong support for each other many times. Now that the NFL has called his 14-time Grammy winner girlfriend his ‘significant other,’ fans assume the two are going serious in their relationship.

