Watch: Bradley Beal Disrespects Coach Frank Vogel After Being Benched in Game 4 Loss Against Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns run in the playoffs came to an end at home as they got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns tried their best, but the Wolves were in no mood to play game 5 and wrapped up the series. However, it was a moment between head coach Frank Vogel and Bradley Beal that got the fans talking.

As if Vogel wasn’t having a troublesome series anyway that Bradley Beal decided to shrug him off after being substituted in the game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Vogel was booed even before the game started as the Suns fans were not happy with their coach’s tactics in the series.

What happened between Beal and Vogel?

Vogel may have also irritated Suns guard Bradley Beal, based on an exchange that happened halfway through the third quarter. After the Suns fell behind 76–75, Beal was replaced in the game. As Beal jogged back to the bench, Vogel extended his hand to give his player a high five. Beal appeared to slap away his coach's hand before proceeding to high-five the rest of the bench normally.

Beal might have simply been upset with himself for his subpar performance. Beal fouled out of the game after only nine points on 4/13 shooting. In addition, Beal made a game-high six turnovers. But earlier in the series, Beal had expressed frustration to Vogel. A few days earlier, during the Suns' Game 2, the three-time All-Star got into an argument with the veteran coach.

Devin Booker’s Heroics in Vain and Suns Get Swept

Even with his 49 points on Sunday, Devin Booker was unable to save the Suns' season. Phoenix lost 122-116 in the end after faltering late in the game and trailing 3-0 in the series. Booker didn’t receive any support in the game from other Suns players apart from Kevin Durant who scored 33 points.

