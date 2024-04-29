South Korean rapper Sik-K revealed to have surrendered himself for illegal drug use

Trigger Warning: The article mentions illegal drug use

Some months ago it was reported that a rapper had turned himself in to police for illegal drug use. Today it has come to light who was the unnamed rapper. The South Korean rapper Sik-K has been revealed to be the famous personality who surrendered himself to drug use months ago.

Sik-K surrendered to police in January for illegal drug use

In January, the South Korean media outlet Tenasia reported that a rapper had turned himself into the police for illegal drug use. Today, Tenasia confirmed that the rapper was Sik-K.

The media house confirmed the details with the officials and confirmed that the rapper in his 30s who had surrendered himself in January was Sik-K. During the investigation, traces of methamphetamines were found in his system.

The day the rapper turned himself in it is said that he was uttering gibberish. When Sik-K came in he had inquired if the place was a police station after which the officers deemed it better to send him to a bigger station for protection.

Sik-K's lawyer spoke on the issue that when the rapper had surrendered he had just been discharged from the hospital. He was not under any influence at the time and was speaking nonsense because he had not been able to sleep. He had surrendered himself for possession and consumption of marijuana.

Sik-K’s recent activities

Sik-K has not taken a hiatus as of yet and has been active. He recently dropped his new mini-album 3=1 on February 21, 2024.

Other than this he is still scheduled to perform at the HIPHOPPLAYA FESTIVAL on May 4 however, it is expected that this might be changed in the light of a new drug case.

As a rapper and artist Sik-K has collaborated with various noted K-pop artists like B.I., pH-1, Epik High, and Jay Park, among many others.

Recently Sik-K also collaborated on the single Ponytail on GOT7’s Yugyeom’s debut album Trust Me. Not long ago, taking his career ahead and entering the world of labels, Sik-K established his own label KC The Company.

