Queen of Tears and cast Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, more dominate most buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for 7th week

Once more, tvN's Queen of Tears reigns supreme atop this week's charts for the most talked-about dramas and actors. This enchanting series recounts the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of Baek Hyeon Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director of the prestigious conglomerate Queens Group, and his wife Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), a chaebol heiress celebrated as the "queen" of Queens Group's department stores.

Top buzzworthy drama and actors of the week

For the seventh consecutive week, Queen of Tears retained its position as No. 1 on the Good Data Corporation's weekly list of the most buzzworthy TV dramas. The rankings are determined by collecting data from various sources, including news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about currently airing or upcoming dramas.

Not only did Queen of Tears dominate the list of most buzzworthy dramas, but its cast also continued to shine, securing five of this week's top 10 spots. Leading the pack, Kim Soo Hyun maintained the top position, closely followed by Kim Ji Won at No. 2. Additionally, Park Sung Hoon claimed the sixth spot, Kwak Dong Yeon secured the eighth position, and Lee Mi Sook rounded out the list at No. 10.

In the midst of Queen of Tears dominance, tvN's Lovely Runner held its firm position at No. 2 on the drama list, while its stars continued to shine, securing three of this week's top seven spots on the actor list. Byeon Woo Seok maintained his impressive position at No. 3, joined by Kim Hye Yoon, who held steady at No. 4, and Song Geon Hee, who ascended to No. 7.

Meanwhile, MBC's Chief Detective 1958 made a significant impact, climbing to No. 3 on this week's drama list. Star Lee Je Hoon made a notable debut on the actor rankings, entering at No. 5.

SBS' The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection continued to hold its ground at No. 4 on the drama list. Notably, the leading lady Hwang Jung Eum made a significant leap to No. 9 on the actor list.

Top 10 most Buzzworthy drama of the week

tvN’s Queen of Tears tvN’s Lovely Runner MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered MBC’s Third Marriage JTBC’s Hide MBN’s Missing Crown Prince KBS2’s The Two Sisters

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week

Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears Kim Ji Won of Queen of Tears Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Lee Je Hoon of Chief Detective 1958 Park Sung Hoon of Queen of Tears Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Kwak Dong Yeon of Queen of Tears Hwang Jung Eum of The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection Lee Mi Sook of Queen of Tears

