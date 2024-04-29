Heeramandi's Azadi song out: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and others' battle for freedom will give you goosebumps

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a couple of days away from its release. The show will mark the digital debut of the magnum-opus director. The promotions of the film have already generated excitement among the audiences about this show. Igniting enthusiasm all the more, makers have recently dropped the latest track from the show, which is titled, Azadi.

Heeramandi's song Azadi OUT now ft. Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and more

Oon April 29, a while back, the creators of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar delighted the audiences with the latest track from the show titled, Azadi. The soul-stirring and heart-touching song has jointly been song by Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Aditi Prabhudesai, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum Malik Jain, and Dipti Rege in the beautiful composition composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics of the song are penned by AM Turaz.

The song standing true to its title Azadi (freedom) depicts an inspiring and emotional saga where the courtesans including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh among others vow to fight for freedom. They rally with fire torches in their hands and grit in their eyes. Aditi Rao Hydari's character piques curiosity as she endures hard punishment inside the jail. The spirit and vibe of the song will not only touch your heart but also bring goosebumps.

"Yeh jung sirf ishq aur huqumat ki nahi, har haal mein AZADI paane ki hai!" read the caption alongside the official post.

Take a look:

Soon after the song was released, several fans expressed their reaction to the song in the comments section. A user commented, “This series is giving goosebumps. One of the best series,” another fan intrigued by the series remarked, “Looks like Aditi Rao Hydari is playing an interesting character,” while a third fan mentioned, “The Costumes, Visuals, Music= Goosebumps,” “What a beautiful song!!!!,” wrote another user.

About Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series promises to delight audiences yet again with the director’s majestic signature style in a story revolving around love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India.

The long-awaited series boasts an ensemble star cast consisting of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badussha, and Fardeen Khan among others.

The series will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

