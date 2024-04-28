Summers are here and they bring beautiful, unique, and delicate pastel hues like baby pink, and fashionistas around the globe are embracing these colors with panache and sass. This is also true for celebrities like the incredible Aditi Rao Hydari, who carry these shades elegantly.

The Padmaavat actress loves to turn heads with her fashion game and her latest style statement was just fabulous. Aditi Rao Hydari, who is busy with promotions for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, posted pictures of herself in a baby pink ethnic ensemble, and we’re here for it. Let’s just check it out.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s baby pink Pakeezah Angrakha set

The Heeramandi actress always makes the right decision when it comes to her fashion fierceness and her recent outfit was proof. It featured The Pakeezah Angrakha set, created with patience by the fashion maven, Punit Balana. This chanderi silk piece, worth Rs. 65,000, i.e. had a summer-ready delicate baby pink hue that made our hearts flutter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This suit’s gulaabi hue was inspired by the iconic Pakeezah song Thaare Rahiyo, and we’re obsessed with the beautiful colors. It has also been delicately crafted with 64 Kalis to give a rather voluminous and well-pleated flare. The suit was also enhanced further with intricate resham embroidery at the bottom ghera.

The Anarkali was also clinched at the waist with a silhouette that accentuated the diva’s undeniably enviable curves. Her suit also had an alluring V-shaped neckline that gave her ensemble a sultry twist. The Girl on the Train actress’ suit also had a femme and fabulous print that looked exceptional. But, the suit’s baby pink hue made it glow against the diva’s skin tone.

Advertisement

This suit would be perfect to attend a summer party, celebration, and even special events during the season, thereby, making it a versatile choice. We adored this simplistic yet statement-worthy outfit choice. After all, it made a case for all things minimalistic along with making the actress a fashion icon to watch out for.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam picks:

Complementing her classy attire, Aditi added matching mirror work-embellished sandals with block heels. The tone of the footwear perfectly matched the outfit, giving it a well-thought-out appeal.

For accessories, she added shimmery gold layered earrings with matching statement-worthy rings that looked amazing.

Hydari opted for a soft makeup look with a radiant base and subtle eyeshadow to go with it. Her blushed, baked, and highlighted cheeks also added to the whole look. Meanwhile, her volumizing mascara added a hint of drama to the look. However, her glossy pink lips were the highlight of the look.

Even her hair was styled in natural-looking soft-curly waves that cascaded down her shoulders and back. These soft waves added a romantic touch to the actress’ look. To sum up, we truly believe that the actress had visibly aced the summery touch with a side of romance, and we’re taking notes.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani gives her denim-on-denim airport look a fun spin with a waistcoat