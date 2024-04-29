Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi set to return for Bloodhounds season 2; production begins

The hit crime action drama Bloodhounds was released last year to a great viewership. In new developments, Netflix has today, confirmed Bloodhounds will return for a season 2. The news arrives as fans await to see the actors back in action roes and fighting evil.

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s Bloodhounds season 2 begins production

Bringing good news for fans of Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s bromance in Bloodhounds, Netflix has confirmed the show for a season 2.

On April 29, Netflix confirmed it had begun production for Bloodhounds season 2. Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi who portrayed the leads in season 1 are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

The season 2 of Bloodhounds is scheduled to begin shooting in the second half of 2024. Bloodhounds is based on a webtoon of the same name by Jeong Chan.

Woo Do Hwan plays Kim Geon Woo, a promising boxer and a former Marine. His friend Hong Woo Jin is portrayed by Lee Sang Yi, and like Kim Geon Woo he is a former Marine too. They both team up with a kindhearted moneylender to take down a notorious loan shark.

Bloodhounds season 1 recorded 27.97 million viewing hours in just 3 days of its release and secured 2nd spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English). Later it went up the list and came to No. 1 on the Top 10 list. Now, with the news of season 2 fans are excited to see Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi's bromance and action once again.

Woo Do Hwan’s recent activities

Woo Do Hwan is a popular South Korean actor who garnered immense popularity with his role in Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun’s The King: Eternal Monarch.

He has further cemented his acting career with strong roles in K-dramas Mad Dog, The Bloodhounds, Joseon Attorney, and Tempted. He is also known for his role in the movie The Divine Fury.

Lee Sang Yi’s recent activities

Lee Sang Yi is a renowned actor and singer, who was last seen portraying Joo Seok Hoon in Song Kang’s My Demon. He is known for his roles in dramas Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Once Again, and Youth Of May among others.

