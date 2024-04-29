Justin Bieber's Tearful Instagram Post Leaves Fans Concerned; Wife Hailey Comments 'Pretty Crier'

Days after delighting his fans with an impromptu performance at Coachella, Justin Bieber has left them worried about his health by sharing snaps of him crying on his Instagram.

On Sunday, April 28, Justin posted a carousel of pictures to his social media, most of them being selfies. However, a closer look at the post shows tears rolling down the Baby singer’s cheeks as he donned a lime green bucket hat in one of the images. His wife, Hailey, commented on the post, “a pretty crier,” assuring fans that things might not be as serious as they seem.

Regardless, Justin’s vulnerable Instagram post had the internet concerned all the same.

Here's how people reacted to Beiber’s crying selfie:.

Justin Bieber shares snaps of him crying — Worried fans speculate the cause and leave messages of support for the singer

"I don't know what's wrong with Justin Bieber but I pray he finds peace and happiness soon," an X user wrote. Another worried fan added, "Will someone please help this poor boy before it's too late!! Arrest the evil f***ers who persist in abusing him…What is wrong with this world for crying out loud…#JustinBieber Help him!!!" A third person queried, "Why is Justin Bieber crying?" A fourth fan said on the microblogging platform, "Stay strong, Justin Bieber."

Hailey Bieber's Support Amid Singer's Health Decline

Justin and Hailey were first linked in 2015. In 2018, the duo got engaged and secretly said I Do’s in a New York City courthouse the same year. The pair renewed their vows the next year in a lavish wedding in South Carolina. As the duo celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary this year, their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch. It should be noted that neither Hailey nor Justin have ever commented on the matter. On the contrary, the Rhode Skin founder slammed the reports via an Instagram story last month, writing, “Just FYI, the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong.”

Additionally, Hailey also opened up about her dynamics with Bieber in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying, “There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ like, that's all real! At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”

Besides his mental health challenges, Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial paralysis to his face. Following the health crisis, the Peaches hitmaker took a break from performing on stage, excluding a few instances of making guest appearances on a few of his friend’s sets.

