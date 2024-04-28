Corporate core has made quite an undeniable mark in the fashion world. It has brought boardroom dressing to the mainstream and this has created opportunities for global fashion icons like Samatha Ruth Prabhu to give power-dressing their unique and fiery twists. The diva’s power-dressing game constantly leaves us speechless.

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer glance at 3 incomparable instances when Samantha Ruth Prabhu modernized power-dressing with unexpectedly sultry and fabulous twists? Let’s just dive right in.

3 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned us with her fiery power-dressing fits:

The all-black Kohra skirt set:

The Kushi actress loves to wear the most incredible head-to-toe black outfits. One of these was her recent formal all-black ensemble from Kohra that featured a fiery bralette with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. She paired this with a floor-length and high-waisted black skirt with a super hot slit.

She layered this with an oversized long blazer with crisp lapels. The look was completed with black heels and minimalistic accessories. You can also wear such outfits with contrasting colored accessories to add to their look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The fabulous dark blue outfit:

The Theri actress recently made us gasp in a formal and fabulous dark blue pantsuit that looked just the best. The statement-worthy ensemble from Gucci. It featured a long-fitted blazer with crisp lapels and convenient pockets. This was paired with matching formal pants with a straight fit and flared edges.

Advertisement

She decided to forgo layering anything under her blazer to flaunt her well-toned curves, and she added statement accessories including Bulgari’s wrap-around serpenti watch. Her daring and bold ensemble has us taking notes. You can also choose to add a sheer layer under the blazer for a similar sassy look.

The denim-on-denim ensemble:

The Yashoda actress also loved denim ensembles and she constantly loves to make case for the superiority of denim wear. One such instance was when she recently wore floor-length denim jeans with an unexpected cut-out design that added to the whole look.

This was paired with a corseted bodysuit with sleek straps, a sultry sweetheart neckline, and a sassy cut-out design. She completed the outfit with statement silver accessories, and we loved her outfit. However, you can also add a formal skirt with boots for a semi-formal look, instead.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu beautifully represented female power in these ensembles like a total boss babe, and we’re all things obsessed. But, are you feeling inspired to up your power-dressing game like Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Which one of these looks is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor embraces Sunday in heart print shirt look at airport, perfect for lazy brunches with bae