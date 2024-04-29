Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok to appear on hit variety show Running Man; episode to air on May 12

Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo Seok will be making a guest appearance on the variety show Running Man. The ongoing romance comedy in which the actor takes the lead role along with Kim Hye Yoon has been garnering love and attention from a global audience. Byeon Woo Seok is known for his roles in dramas like 20th Century Girl, Strong Girl Namsoon and more.

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok to appear in Running Man

On April 29, SBS confirmed that actor Byeon Woo Seok will be appearing as a guest in the variety show Running Man which features Yoo Jae Suk, Song Ji Ho, Kim Jong Kook and more. The filming will be taking place on April 29 and the episode starring the actor will air on May 12.

Running Man is one of the most-watched shows in South Korea. In this variety show, the cast is given various missions and games and games to play. Winning leads to a prize and failing leads to a punishment. Many celebrities over the years have appeared as guests; from BTS and BLACKPINK to Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook and more.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

He is currently appearing in the lead role in the drama Lovely Runner and plays Ryu Seon Jae who is a K-pop idol and tragically passes away. The female lead, played by Kim Hye Yoon, is given a chance to save him as she mysteriously slips back into the past.

