Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives brings intrigue and drama as Theresa finds herself caught between two very different men, neither of whom seems to have her best interests at heart.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Konstantin, portrayed by John Kapelos, initially appears charming and harmless when confronted with a prenuptial agreement by Maggie, a wealthy widow played by Suzanne Rogers.

However, his demeanor quickly changes when he realizes the implications of signing it. He turns to Theresa, played by Emily O’Brien, demanding her help in finding a way out of the agreement, oblivious to the potential consequences.

Meanwhile, Theresa faces another blow when she learns that Alex, portrayed by Robert Scott Wilson, has slept with Kristen, portrayed by Stacy Haiduk. Despite their past relationship troubles, Theresa is shocked and hurt by Alex's betrayal. Kristen's original plan was to fake the encounter to manipulate Brady, but Alex suggests they go through with it, leaving Theresa feeling deceived and betrayed.

In another storyline, John, portrayed by Drake Hogysten, falls for Konstantin's scheme to create suspicion between him and Steve. Kayla encourages John to mend fences with Steve, but Steve is preoccupied with saying goodbye to Tripp and Wendy.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in the DiMera living room, Nicole reads something interesting in The Spectator while Johnny and Chanel join her and EJ to show them a wedding gift from Allie. Nicole leaves to handle something, leaving EJ to give his own gift - a check with lots of zeroes.

Despite Abe’s disapproval, Paulina heads to her office after isolation and meets with her District Attorney. Sloan calls Leo at The Spectator about Eric’s job application. Leo promises to help. Meanwhile, Eric suspects Sloan is having an affair due to hotel charges on her credit card.

At home, Sloan receives an alert about Dimitri's release from prison, causing panic. Johnny thanks EJ for a job offer but declines, as corporate life isn't for him. Chanel supports him. Later, Paulina confronts EJ for his poor press conference and dealing with Stefan.

Nicole visits The Spectator to inquire about a reporter job and hugs Chad happily after being offered the position. Leo tries to discreetly get rid of Sloan when she visits, but she barges in, surprising Eric. Eric confronts Sloan about her spending, leading to Leo's apology for taking advantage of her.

Meanwhile, EJ questions Nicole's conflict of interest as a reporter married to the D.A., but ultimately supports her. Abe and Paulina enjoy popcorn while watching TV, discussing Chanel and Johnny's apartment hunting. Later, Chanel feels suddenly tired while walking through the Square.

