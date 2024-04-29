After Banni Chow Home Delivery, Ulka Gupta is all set to make a comeback to the screens with ZEE TV's Main Hoon Saath Tere. The actress will be seen playing a single mother to a little boy in the show. Ulka is sharing screens alongside Karan Vohra, who is portraying the role of an affluent businessman, Aryaman. Recently, the actress spoke candidly to Pinkvilla and talked about her character in Main Hoon Saath Tere.

Ulka Gupta also opened up about the changes the television fraternity has undergone in the last few years. In one of the segments, she revealed whether she is willing to venture into films and movies.

Ulka Gupta on challenges playing a single mother

Lately, Ulka has been running busy with promotions for her new show, Main Hoon Saath Tere. Meanwhile, the actress went all chatty with Pinkvilla and discussed her challenges about playing a single mother, Janvi, in the upcoming show. She told us that her role in Main Hoon Saath Tere is distinct from all the other roles she has played and from her personality, too.

She stated, "The only emotion that I'm still having a little trouble with, which, in fact, is a very natural emotion to every woman on Earth, and that is Mamta, the feeling of motherly love. So that is something I'm still working hard on and trying my best to feel and emote it."

Ulka Gupta shares her experience working with Karan Vohra

Main Hoon Saath Tere marks the debut collaboration of Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra. The two are playing leads in the show, and fans are looking forward to their on-screen chemistry. When asked about her experience working with him in the upcoming show, Ulka mentioned, "I would say it's pretty fresh. It feels nice, and he is a very hardworking actor, very professional, and a very chilled-out person in general."

The Jhansi Ki Rani fame stated that she and Karan have great conversations and make efforts to bond together as it is quite different for them to work with a kid. Overall, she referred to her experience with the actor as 'fun.'

Ulka Gupta highlights changes in the television industry

Needless to say, Ulka played Jhansi Ki Rani when people were avid viewers of TV shows. But now things have significantly changed. Continuing our conversation with her, we asked the actress if she had noticed the industry undergoing any changes. To this, the Banni Chow Home Delivery actress explained how people can binge-watch their favorite shows on their respective channel's mobile application.

Eventually, elaborating on the TV vs OTT competition, Ulka Gupta said, "There's a lot of competition, and there's so much pressure because there's OTT that is also competing with us. But I think TV is a sentiment and it is something that takes you back to your childhood and shares with your parents and family. Even though I am somebody who watches OTT, I know that when it comes to spending time with family, it will always be TV."

She further remarked that as long as the Indian family exists, TV will be an integral part of it. The 27-year-old commented, "I just hope that TV only evolves, the content gets better and better, and more progressive. Because we know even young children are watching it and there are young women watching it. So, we are not just entertaining them, we are educating them. So, I hope the content only gets diverse and progressive and we teach good values and great stories."

Will Ulka Gupta venture into films?

Lastly, we asked Ulka Gupta whether she would prefer working in films. Landing a practical reply, she stated, "Yes, why not? I would love to do that again. Like I said, I am an actor. I have never distinguished between mediums. There are many actors who are eager to jump at every opportunity they get, and they can mold themselves. And I believe I would be one of those candidates. So, if I do land upon good role, I would definitely take up after this show."

Ulka Gupta on her friendship with Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer's friendship with Ulka began on the set of Imlie. The two often visited each other's sets; Ulka visited the set of Imlie to meet Sumbul, and vice versa. Eventually, their friendship evolved, and their bond grew stronger. Talking about her current dynamics with the Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress, Ulka Gupta told us that they both are sisters.

Gupta also brought up the fact that she had talked about her role in Main Hoon Saath Tere and shared other experiences with Sumbul. The 27-year-old actress also mentioned that they make an effort to meet up as much as they can since they both have busy schedules. Expressing admiration for the Imlie fame, Ulka remarked, "She's been a friend and my supporter, and I love her for that."

For the unversed, Main Hoon Saath Tere will premiere on April 29 on Zee TV at 7.30 PM. It is produced by Sonali Jaffar.

