Watch: Resurfaced Video Shows The Rock Accurately Predicting THIS Superstar as Next Big Thing in WWE

There is a reason why Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also called The Great One in WWE. It is mainly because he knows which wrestler from the locker room would turn out to be an asset for the company in the future. Having been in the industry for more than two decades since 1996, The Rock has seen everything.

So, it was 2019, and The Rock was just randomly asked whom he considered the next big thing in WWE. The answer was Drew McIntyre. And then the next year, Drew won the Royal Rumble and later defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

The Rock’s prediction hit the bull's eye. He had placed the bet on McIntyre when The Scottish Psychopath was not a main eventer, didn’t appear in title matches at pay-per-views and was just another wrestler on the roster. Check out The Rock's video clip from 2019:

What did The Rock say?

When asked who is the next John Cena or The Rock in WWE, The Rock said that he isn't sure, as there are so many wrestlers working hard in the company to prove their mettle. However, he said that he personally likes Drew McIntyre. "Personally, I like Drew McIntyre, I think he's got a great look, great built … and especially as he continues to hold on to his craft and connect with the audience which is always the most important," he said.

The video has resurfaced now, five years later because The Rock, on Sunday, announced WWE re-signing Drew McIntyre as his contract was due to expire in a month or so. Since The Rock is a Board member of the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company, he broke the news to McIntyre through a letter and a claymore, the video of which was recorded and posted on The Rock’s Instagram page.

The Rock also wrote a long caption showering words of praise for The Scottish Psychopath. He wrote, "As you’re a man of yours, Congratulations Drew McIntyre on signing your new WWE deal. As you know, I wanted to personally hand deliver this gift to you at your meeting with Nick Khan, but I had warm cheat meals and chilled tequila waiting for me.”

As per Fightful Select, McIntyre has signed a whopping deal with the WWE for nearly 3 years. However, The Scottish Psychopath is not expected to return to the ring, for the next few days as he is nursing a badly hyperextended elbow.