Do you ever want to break the shackles of your daily routine to just get away and de-stress for the weekend? It looks like that is exactly what is on Karisma Kapoor’s mind. The diva was papped in an effortlessly chill and laid-back airport look, earlier this morning. It’s quite safe to say that she is weekending like a boss. We’re definitely feeling the FOMO!

Do you want inspiration from the Murder Mubarak star’s weekend style? Well, we’ve got your back. Let’s zoom in and decode Karisma Kapoor’s airport-ready OOTD.

Karisma Kapoor’s effortlessly laid-back look:

The Zero actress' fashion sense ensures that she is able to nail every look she creates. After all, her style game is flawless. This was proven by her airport ensemble from Sunday (April 28). Her outfit featured a classy white L'Amour shirt with a delicate red heart print, created by Pallavi Swadi.

The slightly oversized silhouette and cap-sleeves of this cute shirt along with its V-shaped collared neckline and breezy style was a very cool and comfortable choice—A wise decision for traveling.

Karisma further paired this shirt with blue ankle-length denim jeans. These high-waisted jeans with a rather comfortably oversized silhouette totally added to the breezy vibe of the fashion queen’s outfit. It made sure that the diva was able to look incredible while of course, feeling incredibly comfortable.

Kapoor added a finishing touch to her airport allure with navy blue Toms Alpargata Rope Navy Espadrille casual shoes, worth Rs. 4,500. These affordable shoes also kept the easy-breezy vibe of the whole ensemble going.

Karisma Kapoor’s accessories and glam picks:

Karisma believes in keeping things minimalistic, and her OOTD was proof. She added dark-tinted black sunglasses with an oversized frame and a matching watch to elevate her chic look.

However, even she couldn’t resist a luxe touch to her fit with a black Bottega Veneta Medium Jodie bag. This iconic leather bag, approximately worth Rs. 3,75,313, was delicately made with Intrecciato craftsmanship. The convenient size of the rounded bag made this the perfect choice for traveling.

Karisma also chose to tie her dark locks up and style her luscious hair into a high ponytail with a back-combed look. This added to the laid-back feel of her ensemble. She also went with a natural-looking makeup look with an unexpectedly bold red lipstick. This proved that even lipstick can take your ensemble a long way.

But, what did you think of Karisma Kapoor’s look? Please share your thoughts with us through the comments section below.

