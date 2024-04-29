On April 15, 2024, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranveer Singh is in talks with the HanuMan director, Prasanth Varma for a mega-budget period film set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. We also informed our readers that the makers are in talks with several studios to come on board the project and an official announcement will be made once the financial structure is locked. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh have found a production partner in Mythri and are all set to commence their journey on the film.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma's next tentatively titled Rakshas

According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s next is tentatively titled Rakshas. “It’s a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, where the director is introducing several characters before bringing them all together in the finale. Ranveer is blown away by the vision and long-term plans that his director has for the universe and is excited to embark on the journey of Rakshas soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

The script and screenplay with the pre-visualization process are already done and the makers are now figuring out the timelines of the shoot. "Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a Pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad," the source added.

Rakshas and Aditya Dhar's next on Ranveer's plate for 2024

Rakshas is touted to be a period film set in the Pre-Independence Era with a mythological backdrop, and Ranveer’s character will have shades of negative force in the film. The character arc and its journey has been kept under wraps, but this one will be dealing with negative forces from Indian Mythology. Rakshas aside, Ranveer Singh is also doing a film with URI director, Aditya Dhar, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

The timeline of the shoot for both Rakshas and Aditya Dhar’s next will be locked in a fortnight and we will bring an update on the same once the schedules are chalked out. Right now, both Prasanth and Dhar are working on their pre-production with the intention to take the film on floors in the second half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

