‘Deserved to Be Suspended’: Irked Stephen A Smith Calls NBA Office After Russell Westbrook’s Foul on Luka Doncic

The NBA is heading towards the crucial playoff games and basketball fans couldn’t have asked for any more drama after each game. After the Philadelphia 76ers match after match foul, it’s time for the latest foul confrontation from the Los Angeles Clippers led by Russell Westbrook against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, irked by the recent physical gameplay in the matches, basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith went hard on Westbrook and made bold claims while sitting for a segment of NBA Countdown. Smith, known for his candid and unapologetic analysis, went as far as reaching out to the NBA office to seek an explanation for the lack of suspension, citing his deep concern over the severity of Westbrook's actions on the court.

Smith said,” Look at this foul right here, you knocked the guy clear upside the head. You sit up there and you come down on Luka Doncic’s back, that play right there, you could have separated his shoulder. Then you push him in the chest. Then you go after PJ. And then you are shrugging off the referees.”

Additionally, he went so far as to call the NBA office as he further mentioned, "I felt so serious about this fellas. I called the league office. I said, 'I need an explanation…Tell me why Russell Westbrook isn't suspended.'"

The altercation happened during the game when Russell Westbrook got into an aggressive situation. In the play, Luka Doncic managed to move past Westbrook, who then reacted by grabbing Doncic's arm and causing a bit of chaos on the court.

This led to a scuffle between players from both teams, and Westbrook ended up getting ejected from the game. Apart from this incident, Westbrook had a few other physical encounters during the same game. However, despite the intense situation, Westbrook did not face any punishment for his actions.

Stephen A. Smith Earlier Fumed at Skip Bayless for Nicknaming Westbrook

In a recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith fiercely confronted fellow sports TV personality Skip Bayless for his persistent criticism towards NBA superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Before firing up on Russell Westbrook for his physical altercation with Doncic, Smith said,”I don’t agree with him for calling Russell Westbrook, Westbrick. I don’t agree with his incessant criticism geared towards LeBron James, just because he wore 23 and he’s trying to become Jordan.”

Prior to Stephen A. Smith’s picking him out for his remarks on Westbrook, Bayless tweeted, “I'm about to UNLEASH on Westbrick, Giants and Cowboys. Get ready, Stephen A. 10am E, ESPN2.”

Smith made it clear that he strongly disagreed with Bayless' habit of referring to Russell Westbrook as 'Westbrick' and his unwavering scrutiny of LeBron James simply because of his aspirations to emulate Michael Jordan.

