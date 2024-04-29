HYBE clarifies BTS' RM's solo album date was fixed before NewJeans'; confirms informing Min Hee Jin about clash

Recently, HYBE addressed concerns about the simultaneous release dates of albums from two of its artists. RM, the leader of BTS (managed by BIGHIT MUSIC), and NewJeans (under ADOR) both had new music releases scheduled for May 24. This timing sparked rumors of HYBE leveraging RM's album against NewJeans amid the ongoing tensions with ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin.

HYBE responds to accusations about RM’s and NewJeans’s album timings

On April 28, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that HYBE has issued an official statement refuting claims of using BTS' RM's album against NewJeans amid tensions with ADOR's CEO, Min Hee Jin.

According to the company's statement, each label within HYBE operates autonomously in scheduling album releases. Sometimes, overlapping dates occur due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts. In this case, the decision was made after consultation and with the full approval of CEO Min Hee Jin.

The situation unfolded when Min Hee Jin announced on March 26 that NewJeans would release double singles on May 24 in Korea and June 21 in Japan. Shortly after, on April 26, BIGHIT announced RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, also set for May 24.

This prompted speculation among netizens that HYBE strategically created competition between labels, potentially hindering NewJeans' comeback amid the ongoing clash with Min Hee Jin. However, recent statements from HYBE have dismissed these rumors, clarifying that the overlap was communicated and approved by the ADOR CEO, ensuring no underlying issues.

More about HYBE’s ongoing feud with ADOR

Recently, HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR found themselves embroiled in an ongoing conflict as the parent company launched an audit against the latter’s CEO Min Hee Jin. Allegations included accusations of Min Hee Jin attempting to secure independent management rights for ADOR and sharing confidential financial information with external parties (including a shaman).

Furthermore, HYBE demanded Min Hee Jin's resignation from her position as CEO. However, she strongly refuted all accusations and held an emergency conference on April 25, 2024. During the conference, Min Hee Jin asserted that HYBE had neglected NewJeans' promotional activities and initiated the audit at a critical period for the girl group, coinciding with their upcoming comeback.

NewJeans is gearing up for their highly anticipated comeback, set to release a single album featuring tracks like How Sweet and Bubble Gum (already released) on May 24, 2024, in South Korea. Additionally, the group is poised to make their debut in Japan with tracks such as Supernatural and Right Now scheduled for release on June 21, 2024.

Watch Bubble Gum below-

