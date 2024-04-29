AEW Star Kenny Omega Reveals He's a Roman Reigns Fan and Explains Why He's Jealous of WWE Superstar

Rarely does it happen that a superstar from a wrestling promotion has words of praise for a superstar from another rival company. And that becomes special when both companies are fierce competitors in the business.

However, it has happened that AEW star Kenny Omega has expressed his admiration for WWE’s Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega spoke about Roman Reigns and how he has been impressed with his performance so far in WWE.



What did Kenny Omega say for Roman Reigns?

Omega outright said that he is not going to accept any slander against Roman Reigns in the chat. He said that he is actually jealous of Roman Reigns because the WWE star is presented in the same way that he himself would love to be marketed.

"He's presented as the man who is the champion to have big matches at the pay-per-views where you're either really cheering for him or you're cheering for someone else. That's professional wrestling. He's getting to do what I did in New Japan so I can't be a hater on that. I'm a fan," Omega said.

Roman Reigns on a sabbatical from WWE since WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns has been absent from the WWE since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The event marked the end of the title reign of Roman Reigns, who held the championship for a record 1,316 days. The Tribal Chief has been kept out of the WWE storyline, while Cody Rhodes is currently leading the company.

However, Roman Reigns is also busy with some other ventures and, as reported earlier, is giving his input for the Bloodline storyline.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, is also out of action from the AEW with diverticulitis, but he is expected to return to television on the upcoming episode of Dynamite for an on-air segment. Omega’s storyline in the AEW would be interesting to see, and he is expected to address The Elite after they fired him from the group and attacked Tony Khan.

That attack on AEW President Tony Khan was also the first one where he was physically involved in the storyline. Khan was even seen wearing a neck brace at the NFL Draft 2024 as a result of the injury he got at AEW Dynamite from Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.

