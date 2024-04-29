Actress Keerthy Suresh recently gave a sneak peek to her fans and followers into her chill weekend. The actress shared a few pictures from her stay in Pondicherry amidst the shooting of her upcoming film Revolver Rita.

Posting a series of photos on her Instagram account, Keerthy wrote, “About last night,” followed by a sparkle emoji.

Keerthy Suresh’s Pondy diaries

From the pictures shared online, Keerthy can be seen enjoying a cozy night in Pondy with her pet dog Nyke, and a few friends. The actress was at her comfortable best as she wore a simple yet fashionable white dress.

In one particular video shared by the actress, she could be seen having a playful moment with Nyke close to the swimming pool. She also had a similar moment with a kid, showcasing that her inner child is still alive.

More about Revolver Rita

As suggested by her hashtag of Revolver Rita under the post, it would be fair to assume that the actress was in Pondicherry for the shooting of her upcoming film Revolver Rita.

The film has been written and directed by K. Chandru and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. Dinesh Krishnan has been roped in as the cinematographer with Praveen KL serving as the editor. Dhilip Subbarayan is the stunt director whereas Vinoth Rajkumar will be heading the art direction department Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As suggested by the poster of Revolver Rita, Keerthy Suresh is likely to play the role of a modern-day revolutionary.

Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming projects

Apart from Revolver Rita, Keerthy Suresh also has a few other exciting projects lined up. She will star in the film Raghu Thatha, written and directed by Suman Kumar, known for his work in the superhit Hindi web series Family Man. Hombale Films has bankrolled the project.

Keerthy Suresh will don the role of a rebellious young woman in this satirical film about patriarchy. Apart from Keerthy, the film also stars MS Bhaskar and Devadarshini in key roles.

Following this, she will also star in the film Kannivedi, directed by Ganesh Raj and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh drops a fun auto ride VIDEO with Varun Dhawan as she wishes Baby John co-star on birthday