Are you one of those fashionistas who have been obsessing over a color lately, and just can’t seem to let it go? Well then, you’ll be super impressed to see Mira Rajput’s recent fashion statement. She wore a classy all-black outfit and basically knocked it right out of the park. Experimenting with these sassy monochromatic outfits is an impactful way to stand out with your fashion game, and Mira clearly agrees!

Want more monochromatic inspiration to slay the style game? Well, we have got your back. Let’s take a closer look at Mira Rajput’s classy OOTD for some fashion inspo.

Mira Rajput’s classy all-black ensemble:

From birthday brunches to ballroom weddings, there's no setting a sophisticated jumpsuit wouldn't fit. Shahid Kapoor’s wife proved this point with her super stylish ensemble. The sassy outfit has plenty of stretches to keep the diva feeling comfortable and looking classy all day long. We also love how the health enthusiast’s look was dripping confidence.

But that’s not all, the premium stretch jersey also had a bodycon fit which perfectly accentuated the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor’s wifey’s enviable curves. Meanwhile, the square neckline with broad shoulder straps added an oh-so-alluring touch to the OOTD, a dramatic and retro-ready one. The diva also completed the look with matching black heels and a statement-worthy black sling bag. Her look is totally making us rethink the idea of bidding adieu to black in summer, and we’re here for it!

Mira Rajput’s versatile look was just amazing:

For accessories, she added black square-shaped stud earrings and matching rings. She also left her dark tresses open, styled into a naturally wavy look with a side parting. Even her flawless makeup look, with a radiant base, subtle eyeshadow, and nude lipstick, just rocked.

However, you can also wear this with sneakers and a tote nah for a truly chill look. This proves how versatile this classy outfit can be, and we love that fact. After all, black is a great base for anything, and we’re noting that down.

Mira Rajput loves to serve monochromatic magic:

Be it ethnic wear or western wear, Mira has rocked her stylish ensemble with a side of monochromatic magic in the past as well. These classy ensembles in one shade, whether it’s red, pink, brown, or even black, always give a harmonized appeal like no other, and that is quite easily visible in the diva’s classy ivory saree look and even her fiery red dress look. We are taking notes to slay the Mira way!

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s look? Are you inspired to jump on the monochromatic trend train? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

