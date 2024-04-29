What Is LeBron James' 3–1 Meme? Revisiting Iconic Picture From 2016 NBA Finals Between Warriors and Cavaliers

The LA Lakers are alive in the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets after winning the fourth game. LeBron James said that they have given themselves another life after the game. Since the Lakers are down 3-1 in the series, the fans decided to talk about the iconic meme of James from his Cleveland Cavaliers days.

What was the LeBron James meme?

A photo of LeBron James wearing headphones and sunglasses is the 3-1 meme. James was seen locking in before the Cavaliers' pivotal Game 5 against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The shot originated from the NBA TV broadcast.

The graphic on the screen indicated that Cleveland would need to create history to overcome a Golden State team that finished the regular season with a record-breaking 73-9. According to the NBA TV graphic, "No team in NBA Finals history has come back from a 3-1 deficit (0-32)."

James led the Cavaliers to a historic title

If James and the Cavaliers hadn't pulled off the incredible comeback, the meme wouldn't have lasted very long, but they did. James and Cleveland appeared destined to lose the 2016 NBA Finals to a Warriors team that had the best record in NBA history, trailing 3-1 in the series. James then changed gears when he realized the Cavaliers would soon be eliminated.

The story of games 5, 6 and 7

Nobody expected the Cavs to make a comeback and win the series but the fans were hopeful that in the absence of Draymond Green for game 5, the Cavs could pull one back on the Warriors and that’s what they did to start their historic comeback. Green was suspended for one game after collecting the maximum number of technical fouls in the NBA postseason in Game 4.

With James scoring 40+ points in game 6, the Cavaliers easily won Game 6 when they returned to Cleveland. And you're undoubtedly aware of how Game 7 turned out. The Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit in Game 7 on the road, led by LeBron's famous "Blocked by James!" eventually becoming Irving's historic game-winner. This made the Cavaliers the first team in NBA Finals history to do so.

