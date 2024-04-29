Former Slack CEO's missing 16-year-old child Mint Butterfield found safe; Here’s what we know

After days of uncertainty, Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old daughter of Stewart Butterfield, former CEO and co-founder of Slack, has been found safe and sound. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on April 28 that Mint was found the night before in San Francisco, about an hour away from their home in Bolinas, California, where she was last seen on April 21, as per E News.

Voluntary departure and police intervention

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, detectives confirmed that Mint had voluntarily left home and was discovered with an adult friend, Christopher 'Kio' Dizefalo, a 26-year-old San Francisco resident. San Francisco police officers discovered Mint in a white van driven by Dizefalo, who was later arrested on suspicion of child abduction.

"The night before, the teen was 'located safe in San Francisco,' about an hour away from their home in Bolinas, Calif., where they were last seen April 21," the Marin County Sheriff's Office stated.

Legal proceedings and charges

Following Mint's safe recovery, Dizefalo was arrested and booked into Marin County Jail. He is facing multiple charges, including felony child abduction and unlawful sex with a minor, as well as contributing to a minor's delinquency, a misdemeanor. At the time of his arrest, his bail was set at $50,000. There is currently no listed legal representation for Dizefalo.

In response to Mint's safe return, her parents, Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake, co-founder of Flickr, issued a joint statement. "A heartfelt thanks to all the family, friends, volunteers, and strangers who called in tips and made this recovery possible," the family said in an email shared with the San Francisco Standard and other media outlets.

Mint Butterfield's safe return provides relief to her family and community after a period of concern. While Mint's voluntary departure and subsequent association with an adult resulted in a police intervention, the safe recovery showed collaboration between law enforcement and the general public.

As legal proceedings regarding the individual allegedly involved in Mint's disappearance continue, the family expresses gratitude for the assistance received during this difficult time.

