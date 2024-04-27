Best-dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Ananya Panday

As the week unfolded, celebrities were back on the fashion scene, serving up some serious style inspiration. The entertainment world witnessed a parade of fashion moments that left us in awe. From star-studded Heeramandi premiere to chic airport looks, glamorous film promotions and everything in between, celebrities showcased their impeccable style with flair. So, here’s the rundown of the best-dressed celebs of the week, showcasing their fashion prowess on various occasions.

Alia Bhatt’s stunning sharara set

The premiere of the much-anticipated film Heeramandi saw a slew of Bollywood beauties stepping out in style. Leading the pack was the ever-effervescent Alia Bhatt, who stunned in a taupe-colored sharara set by Seema Gujral. Her sharara set has embroidery in pearl, crystal and thread all over it. Her outfit featured graded pearl accents at the shoulder and cut-work embroidery at the hem of the sharara top. She paired her saree with a scalloped dupatta with pearl drops stitched across all four edges. She opted for minimal make-up and silver earrings to round off her look.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Rashmika Mandanna’s green Anarkali

Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her stylish fashion choices, didn't disappoint, donning a flamboyant green anarkali that perfectly captured the essence of the film's grandeur. Her anarkali featured lace work on it and was adorned with green and silver sequins. She draped a green dupatta over one shoulder and rounded off her look with chandalis and glowy make-up.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s blue velvet kurta set

Ananya Panday brought her flamboyance to the Heeramandi red carpet in a royal blue suit set coming from Raji Ramiq. Her outfit consisted of a blue, ankle-length kurti with delicate floral embroidery, which she wore with blue, straight-leg pants and dupatta draped over her shoulder. She completed her ethnic style with sparkling juttis, dewy makeup and her hair tied in a bun with gajra.

Kiara Advani’s denim look at the airport

Kiara Advani opted for a denim-on-denim ensemble to catch her flight. The actress opted for a sleeveless white tank top paired with a sleeveless denim waistcoat and flared denim pants. She accessorized with a blue handbag and round sunglasses. With minimal make-up and straight hair, Kiara finished the look and exuded an effortless cool-girl vibe in a chic yet laid-back ensemble that had everyone taking notes on airport fashion done right.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s stunning ethnic look

When Aditi Rao Hydari hit the promotional circuit for her latest project Heeramandi, she brought her A-game in a green saree from Raw Mango. Her emerald green bandhini saree featured golden peacock motifs done in aari embroidery. She draped her saree over a green and golden brocade blouse. She paired her saree with gold jhumkas and tied her hair in a bun with jasmine gajra for accessories. For make-up, she opted for pink lip tint and a tiny bindi on her forehead.

Alaya F

Alaya F hit the promotional circuit for her film Srikanth dressed in an all-white look. She opted for a white co-ord set from Asaga. Her outfit featured a tulle hand-embroidered bralette and featured delicate embroidery and a round neckline adorned with small sequins, adding a touch of sparkle. She complimented her sharara look with wide-leg sharara pants. The actress skipped the accessories and with glossy make-up, she looked nothing short of an angel.

To sum up, these celebrities who have dressed their finest this week showed off an incredible range of fashion expertise at a variety of events. They have made a lasting impression this week, from displaying elegance at the Heeramandi premiere to the laid-back look of airport and film promotion extravaganzas, as they have enthralled their fans with their exquisite sense of style and sartorial brilliance. One thing is certain: as we await their upcoming fashion moments, these celebs are true trendsetters pushing fashion boundaries. This is our list of the best-dressed looks of the week.

Advertisement

Tell us which look you liked the most this week.