Did you know Upasana Singh was initially skeptical about her iconic Judaai dialogue Abba Dabba Jabba? Here’s why

Indian actress Upasana Singh has been serving the entertainment industry for almost four decades now and has played some of the most memorable characters. One of those that still remains a fan favorite is her hilarious antics in the 1997 film Judaai which was headlined by Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar.

Upasana played a double role in this Raj Kanwar directorial where one side she played Paresh Rawal’s wife and on the other hand she was his daughter and Johnny Lever’s love interest. While discussing signing the film, Upasana admitted being a big fan of Sridevi and enquired whether she’d be able to share the screen with the cinema legend.

“He (Raj Kanwar) said yes. So, I said okay”, Upasana Singh revealed to Times of India.

"He (Raj Kanwar) said yes. So, I said okay", Upasana Singh revealed to Times of India.

The same conversation between Raj and Upasana led to the discussion of the iconic "Abba Dabba Jabba" dialogue. The Comedy Nights with Kapil star quickly confessed to being skeptical about it. She said, "Then he told me about the Abba Dabba Jabba line. I was not at all convinced that a mute person could speak only these words. He told me to try it."

Upasana with a little apprehension went on to nail the role. She revealed, “I told myself to play the character with as many variations of expressions and voice. I have always been experimenting with roles.” Singh further confessed that she also found the plot of Judaai weird where the wife sells her husband but she didn’t address the same back then.

She shared, “I was wondering how people would digest this. But Judaai became such a big hit that people started knowing me as ‘Abba Dabba Jabba’ rather than my real name. I did so many live shows where people demanded that I say that dialogue.”

Upasana who recently ventured into Punjabi cinema revealed that she has made two Punjabi films so far and has even directed one of them. She added, “I am planning to get into production. Four to five of my Punjabi films are gearing up for release.” Upasana will be next seen in Gippy Grewal’s Carry On Jattiye.

