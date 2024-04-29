ENHYPEN to drop special album MEMORABILIA for group’s original webtoon DARK MOON; Check release date and time

ENHYPEN, the popular K-pop boy band, is gearing up to make their highly-anticipated comeback MEMORABILIA, which will be released as a special album for their original webtoon DARK MOON. Recently, the group has unearthed the much-awaited release schedule for the album, igniting excitement among their fanbase.

ENHYPEN announces release schedule for DARK MOON special album MEMORABILIA

On April 29, midnight KST, ENHYPEN took to their social media handles and made an official announcement regarding their upcoming album MEMORABILIA. It is set to release on May 13 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and the pre-ordres for the album commenced on April 29, 11 am KST (7:30 am IST).

In addition, on this day, the group also unveiled an exhilarating teaser image for the album, hinting towards the narrative of their upcoming drop. The image displays stacked old VCR tapes with texts inscribed as WHAT, WE MUST, and NEVER LOSE.

Check out ENHYPEN’s teaser image for DARK MOON special album MEMORABILIA:

Know more about ENHYPEN's upcoming album MEMORABILIA

MEMORABILIA is the upcoming release of the BELIFT LAB boy band, which will serve as the special album for their original webtoon DARK MOON. The track list will be released on April 30 at midnight KST.

On this day, ENHYPEN also announced a schedule for the promotional plans for MEMORABILIA, consisting of dates and times for concept photos, album preview, MV teaser, and other releases.

More about ENHYPEN's journey in K-pop

ENHYPEN is a popular new-generation boy band formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BELIFT LAB. In 2020, all the members participated in the Mnet’s survival music show I-LAND. At the end of the show, they were selected to form a new boy band under BELIFT LAB.

In the same year, with Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Niki, the group made their official debut with the lead single Given-Taken from BORDER: DAY ONE.

Over the years, the group steadily shot to global fame, thanks to their vocal prowess, incredible stage presence, and irresistible visuals. Some of their major hits include FEVER, Bite Me, SWEET VENOM, Polaroid Love, Drunk-Dazed, Go Big or Go Home, and more.

Excitement brews as the group seems to be all set or reclaiming their dominance in the realm of K-pop with the DARK MOON Special album MEMORABILIA.

