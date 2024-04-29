WATCH: Mahira Khan praises Arijit Singh after his apology video from Dubai concert goes viral; ‘It's beautiful when you…’

Recently, a video of Arijit Singh apologizing to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan during his concert went viral. The singer was performing his popular song Zaalima from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees when he spotted the actress in the audience. Initially, he did not recognise her but when he did he made sure that he acknowledged that in front of everyone.

The singer apologized to Mahira for not recognizing her initially and surprised the audience by revealing that the actress herself was sitting in the audience. Well, after that video went viral, the Pakistani actress today shared a reel of her from the concert and praised Arijit.

Mahira Khan lauds Arijit Singh

In the video shared by Mahira Khan, we can see her dressed in an ankle-length black dress that she layered with a denim jacket and completed her look with black sports shoes and open hair. She shared a chunk from Arijit Singh’s concert where he can be heard taking her name and talking about Zaalima.

Sharing this video, Mahira captioned it as, “I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist.. because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out the video:

What happened at the concert?

A video that went viral from Arijit Singh’s Dubai concert had the singer addressing the audience. Amongst his choicest melodies, the singer delighted the audiences with the song, Zaalima from the movie Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan as well and simultaneously surprised the crowd after introducing Mahira Khan who was also sitting amongst the rest of the crowd.

In the video, he said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I have been trying to recognize this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about, I was singing her song Zaalima, and it’s her song and she was singing and standing, and I couldn’t recognize her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.”

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan got married to her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony on October 1, 2023, in Bhurban, Pakistan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Arijit Singh’s heart-warming reaction after overlooking Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees co-star Mahira Khan at his concert wins Internet