Salma Hayek Pens Sweet Tribute For Penelope Cruz's 50th Birthday: 'Thank You God For Sending...'

Hollywood actress Salma Hayek wrote a heart-touching birthday tribute for Penelope Cruz on April 28, Sunday. Hayek shared an Instagram post to wish her a happy 50th birthday, thanking the Parallel Mothers star for teaching solidarity and loyalty with love and making her life amazing.

Since their 2006 western film Bandidas, their friendship has grown and evolved over the years. The sisterly bond between them depicts pure love and the deep respect they have for each other.

Salma Hayek paid genuine tribute on Penelope Cruz’s 50th birthday

Actress Salma Hayek recently posted on Instagram to wish Penelope Cruz on her birthday. The post consisted of a string of beautiful pictures showing their friendship over the years.

She wrote a caption on her post: "Happy Birthday Penelope. Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel.”

She further added, “All of us whose [SIC] crossed paths with her know that she’s made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring and taught us the meaning of solidarity and loyalty with so much love.”

"Thank you, to you Penelope, for the little angels that you’ve mothered into this world. You are an extraordinary woman, and every year even more," she wrote, adding her message in Spanish to the conclusion of the post.

In short, the Desperado star expressed her gratitude to Cruz for being an angelic mother to her little angels and called the actress an extraordinary person.

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz’s long-lasting friendship

Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz became friends when they filmed Bandidas, a film co-starring Steve Zahn, Dwight Yoakam, Audra Blaser, Ismael 'East' Carlo, and many other stars. This was Cruz’s first film shot in the United States.

Penelope Cruz landed in Los Angeles for the first time. Salma gave her a hearty welcome, expressing good hospitality. Despite having only spoken over the phone before, the duo had never met in person at that time. From there on, their friendship grew stronger, and they became closer to each other, as reported by People.

During a 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cruz mentioned that when she arrived, she didn’t know anyone. Salma warmly received her and insisted, “You're not going to the hotel. You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning, and you're going to feel very lonely.”

This shows Salma’s care and respect for her. Cruz also added that she and Salma have been like sisters ever since they first met. Additionally, she hosted a luncheon last December honoring her friend Cruz’s role in the 2023 film Ferrari.

Meanwhile, Bandidas is a Western comedy film released in 2006.

