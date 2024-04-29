Perfume actress Kim Jin Kyung to tie knot with professional football player Kim Seung Gyu in June

Kim Jin Kyung, a Korean model and actress is gearing up to start a new life journey. Recently, she hit the headlines with delightful news of her upcoming marriage plans, sparking excitement among her fans. The model-actress confirmed she will be tying the knot to a professional footballer.

Kim Jin Kyung to tie knot with professional soccer player Kim Seung Gyu

On April 29, an exclusive Korean media coverage stated that Kim Jin Kyung was getting married to professional soccer player Kim Seung Gyu. The couple is all set to tie the knot in June. On this day, the Xports News report also stated that the actress’ agency SUBLIME also confirmed the news, urging fans to shower the soon-to-be bride with much love and prayers.

Though the original dating timeline for Kim Jin Kyung and Kim Seung Gyu is not disclosed to the public, it is speculated that the duo built a stable connection through their shared love for soccer.

Notably, the actress also played an active role as a member of FC Gucheok (FC Giants) in SBS' popular show Girl Who Hit Goal (also known as Kick a Goal).

Know Kim Jin Kyung

Born in 1997, Kim Jin Kyung embarked on her career in the entertainment industry as a successful model. In 2012, she shot to nationwide fame, after participating in OnStyle’s Korea’s Next Top Model, where she ended up in the runner-up position.

In 2016, she made her television debut with the web drama Yellow. In the following years, she made notable appearances in Andante (2017), Tofu Personified (2018), and Perfume (2019).

She is also known as a variety star and starred in popular entertainment programs like SBS’ Kick a Goal, JTBC’s Mimi Shop, and more.

Who is Kim Seung Gyu?

Born in 1990, Kim Seung Gyu debuted as a footballer in 2006. In the following years, he gained experience through Korean league matches before extending his horizon by playing overseas games. The footballer left a good impression as a J-league player. Currently, he plays as a goalkeeper for the Saudi Pro League club AI Shabab.

In addition, he is also a treasured player of the South Korean national football team. Starting with the U-17 team, he slowly climbed his way up to the U-20 and U-23 teams, while playing for several matches as a part of the national team.

