'You're Like A Mustang': Meryl Streep Praises Nicole Kidman; Reveals Actress' 'Ocean' Secret During AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep have created an amazing career trajectory for themselves. Both the actresses's work in Big Little Lies is still being praised by many of their fans.

During the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Streep unveiled a surprising secret about Kidman. Later on, Streep also acknowledged Kidman's brilliant work by showering praises during the event held on April 27 in Los Angeles.

Meryl Streep shares a secret about Nicole Kidman

Apparently, this secret about Nicole Kidman was shared with Meryl Streep by Reese Witherspoon. During the event, The Devil Wears Prada actress said, “Reese (Witherspoon) told me the very first night we were up in Monterey, before we started shooting, she said, ‘You know what she does?’”

To which Streep answered, “I said, ‘No, Nicole?”. The Legally Blonde actress goes on to share that Kidman "goes out at 5, before dawn," and skinny dips in the ocean behind the hotel. Meryl Streep shockingly reacts while looking at Kidman and says that the Pacific Ocean is 48 degrees in the month of March. Kidman expresses that she loves it.

Meryl Streep Praises Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was honored with the Life Time Achievement Award at the event. Streep didn't shy away from showering praises for Kidman. In a heartfelt speech, Streep addressed Kidman and said, “You’re like a mustang, a workhorse, and a champion racer all in one, but one whose spirit, they’ll never break. Never.”

Streep also spoke about the Kidman’s brilliant range of work. She said that Kidman’s list of credits and good deeds in the world would take a normal person three lifetimes to achieve.

She continued, “Your life and your resume challenges everything we know about how many hours there are in the day and how many places a woman can be at one time.” She expressed that it’s hard not to envy Kidman but at the same time, it is impossible to not be in “awe” of her. She continued, “When an actress bares all and leaps off into the unknown, she dives deep into the darker parts of what it is to be a human being.”

Streep added that she doesn't think that it’s Kidman’s bravery but love for her profession. She said that Kidman has a blend of appetite, curiosity, and recklessness.

