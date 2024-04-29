BLACKPINK’s Lisa spotted on romantic stroll with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault; see PICS

BLACKPINK member Lisa was embroiled in a dating rumor with French businessman Frédéric Arnault. The speculation, which has been taking place since 2023, has neither been confirmed nor denied by the singer’s agency. Their latest sighting ignited excitement among the fans about their ongoing relationship.

BLACKPINK's Lisa shares ice cream and romantic walk with rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

Recently, a few photographs of the pair have been creating significant buzz online, stirring the rumor mill about the pair. According to a post made by a netizen, Lisa and Freredic were spotted taking a romantic stroll in and around Musée Rodin of Paris, a popular art museum, displaying the brilliant artworks of Auguste Rodin.

“I was basking in the sun when I saw a girl taking photos of her ice cream. When she looked back, she resembled Lisa. There was also a man beside her, who seemed quite familiar. And then I realized. Celebrities generally are chill in Europe as nobody bothers them”, the fan post claimed.

In the same post, the netizen also attached a few photos of the alleged couple, that showcase them enjoying each other company on a walk in the beautiful garden while having ice cream. The snaps have since gone viral online, intensifying the already existing rumor about the pair.

Check out the viral photos of Lisa and Frédéric Arnault:

More about Lisa and Frédéric Arnault's dating rumor

In July 2023, the BLACKPINK member was caught in a dating rumor with the French Businessman, CEO, and heir Frédéric Arnault. The speculation arose from an alleged video footage of the duo sharing an affectionate meal together. Later, Lisa reportedly introduced the French businessman to her parents, while also meeting with his family.

For over a year, as their alleged dating news gradually circulated among the fans, it was concluded that at the very least the pair shared a friendship. Frederic also shared a photo with the BLACKPINK members, from their LA concert, which he attended in 2023.

However, till now, neither BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment nor the MONEY singe’s recently-established LLOUD have addressed the dating rumors.

Lisa's latest activities

Lisa seems to be shifting her career graph with a subsequent development. Recently, the K-pop star signed a contract with RCA Records, an American label, known for housing many big names.

In 2023, along with Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, she also expired her individual contract with YG Entertainment. Shortly after, following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jennie, she launched an agency called LLOUD, to dedicatedly focus on a solo career.

Meanwhile, excitement builds up as she will soon make her acting debut, flying to Hollywood with the HBO series The White Lotus season 2.

